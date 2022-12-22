Milk tanker overturns on A85 road at Tyndrum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A milk tanker overturned on an Argyll road today.

The one-vehicle crash occurred at around 4.30am on the A85 Oban to Perth road near Tyndrum.

Emergency services attended and two fire crews helped assist police. They left at 6.10am.

Nobody was seriously injured.

The road was closed in both directions for some time with motorists facing a 56-mile diversion.

The road has now reopened.

CLEAR✅ ⌚11:13#A85 Tyndrum All lanes now running in both directions North of Tyndrum following an earlier collision @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 22, 2022

A police spokeswoman earlier said: “We received a report of a crash involving a lorry on the A85 near Tyndrum, around 4.30am on Thursday, December 22.”