Police divers secure cars in River Dee ahead of removal following tragic crash

Police divers returned to the River Dee today to secure two cars that plunged into the water in a tragic crash.

Dylan Atkinson died on Monday after his red Audi left the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road and went into the water just outside Aboyne.

Yesterday, the 19-year-old’s devastated family said his “irrepressible enthusiasm and energy” will continue in their hearts but they will never heal from the loss.

A second car, a black BMW driven by a 26-year-old man also landed in the water.

Efforts to recover the vehicles have been hampered by water levels, which are high due to melting snow.

Today, police officers from the dive and marine unit could be seen looking for the vehicles once again, which are completely submerged.

It is understood the fast-flowing river moved the vehicles – which will need to be examined as part of the investigation into the tragedy – about 130ft overnight.

To ensure they don’t move any further downstream, divers have now attached rope to the cars. Colleagues on land secured the rope to trees on the riverbank.

Land and water search

A group of officers inspected the banks and looked in the water for the two cars.

Officers found the red car quickly as it can be seen more clearly while divers used snorkelers to locate the black BMW.

It is understood a crane will be drafted in to lift both vehicles from the water when the conditions are right.

Investigations into the crash, which happened at about 8am on Monday are continuing.

The driver of the second car was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

Tributes for Dylan

Mr Atkinson’s family paid emotional tribute to the trainee mechanic yesterday, saying they will never heal from the tragedy.

Parents James and Trish Atkinson said: “There are no words. There is no tomorrow. There is only now. There is no escape, there is only pain.

“Dylan was our life and his irrepressible enthusiasm and energy will continue in our hearts and of those who knew him well.

“Our family is broken and it will never heal, it will just change. Our hearts are full of love and that will always stay.

“Everyone’s thoughts, messages and support are a comfort and please know how much that means to us all.”

Floral tributes have been building up on the riverbank, with many of the former Aboyne Academy pupil’s friends keen to pay their respects.