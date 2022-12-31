Shetland shop closes doors after 45 years in business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Shetland shop that specialised in photography and framing closed its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve after operating for 45 years in Lerwick.

RW Bayes a photographic and framing shop was located in the town’s Commercial Street and was opened in 1967 by Robert “Bobby” Bayes, who was from London.

Mr Bayes sold the shop in 1981 after deciding to retire and it was bought by employee Alister Smith, who previously worked as manager at Lerwick’s North Star Cinema.

‘I hope over the years our failures were few’

A business that traded on “old-fashioned values”, the shop never had a card reader, only trading in cash until the day it closed for the final time.

In an article for the Shetland Times, Neil Anderson who has now retired, wrote: “The unique character of the shop grew and continued on till the end. Simple old-fashioned values, where it was always essential to try to do as much as possible for the customer and I hope over the years our failures were few.”

Mr Anderson worked at the shop for 41 years, as well as at the cinema with Mr Smith,

Mr Smith died in May.

Mr Anderson continued: “I can look back on my time at Bayes and working for Alister with contentment and a sense of achievement.

“That man was everything. Not just my boss but my teacher, my confidant and my friend. I cannot imagine what my life would have been if he had not stopped the car at the side of the road in 1981 and asked that question (to offer Mr Henderson a job at R.W. Bayes). I owe him everything and I miss him terribly.”

Thankful to RW Hayes

Paying tribute to the shop on his website, Ben Mullay, a Shetland based photographer who owns the Camera Centre in Lerwick‘s Commercial Street said: “I am so thankful to have had RW Bayes on “da stree”’ for the many years I have worked at Camera Centre and I think it’s fair to describe the two businesses’ relationship during my 10 plus years as owner as nothing but harmonious.

“We regularly send our customers their way and vice versa. We complemented each other as opposed to competed with one another and indeed I held both Neil and Alister in high regard.

“As a young lad learning my craft, I made regular visits to Bayes and was always greeted with warmth and encouragement, the effect of which should not be underestimated.”