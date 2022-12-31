Shetland shop closes doors after 45 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland shop closes doors after 45 years in business

By Chris Cromar
December 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 2, 2023, 9:18 am
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.

A Shetland shop that specialised in photography and framing closed its doors for the final time on Christmas Eve after operating for 45 years in Lerwick.

RW Bayes a photographic and framing shop was located in the town’s Commercial Street and was opened in 1967 by Robert “Bobby” Bayes, who was from London.

The shop was located on Commercial Street in Lerwick. Image: Jim Irvine / DC Thomson.

Mr Bayes sold the shop in 1981 after deciding to retire and it was bought by employee Alister Smith, who previously worked as manager at Lerwick’s North Star Cinema.

‘I hope over the years our failures were few’

A business that traded on “old-fashioned values”, the shop never had a card reader, only trading in cash until the day it closed for the final time.

In an article for the Shetland Times, Neil Anderson who has now retired, wrote: “The unique character of the shop grew and continued on till the end. Simple old-fashioned values, where it was always essential to try to do as much as possible for the customer and I hope over the years our failures were few.”

Mr Anderson worked at the shop for 41 years, as well as at the cinema with Mr Smith,

Mr Smith died in May.

Mr Anderson continued: “I can look back on my time at Bayes and working for Alister with contentment and a sense of achievement.

“That man was everything. Not just my boss but my teacher, my confidant and my friend. I cannot imagine what my life would have been if he had not stopped the car at the side of the road in 1981 and asked that question (to offer Mr Henderson a job at R.W. Bayes). I owe him everything and I miss him terribly.”

Thankful to RW Hayes

Paying tribute to the shop on his website, Ben Mullay, a Shetland based photographer who owns the Camera Centre in Lerwick‘s Commercial Street said: “I am so thankful to have had RW Bayes on “da stree”’ for the many years I have worked at Camera Centre and I think it’s fair to describe the two businesses’ relationship during my 10 plus years as owner as nothing but harmonious.

“We regularly send our customers their way and vice versa. We complemented each other as opposed to competed with one another and indeed I held both Neil and Alister in high regard.

“As a young lad learning my craft, I made regular visits to Bayes and was always greeted with warmth and encouragement, the effect of which should not be underestimated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll's Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
2023 off to a cold start as Met Office extends ice warning into Monday
View of Lerwick
Build more links to islands to keep communities connected
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
IN PICTURES: A look back at Cairngorm Mountain through the years ahead of funicular…

Most Read

1
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Alan Henderson and the late Alister Smith outside the shop.
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster

Editor's Picks

Most Commented