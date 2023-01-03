A82 Inverness to Fort William road reopens following one-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A82 Inverness to Fort William was closed for a short time this evening following a one-vehicle collision.

The incident happened near Aberchalder shortly after 7.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

CLEAR✅ ⌚ 21:03#A82 Kilfinnan – Laggan The carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier collision#DriveSafe@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 3, 2023

The road was closed for around 90 minutes but has now reopened.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on the A82 near Aberchalder, around 7.35pm on Tuesday, January 3.

“There were no reports of any injuries and recovery is being arranged.”