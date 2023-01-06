Missing Carlisle man may have travelled to Caithness on Christmas Day

Police have named the man missing following a massive coastguard search in Caithness.

Roderick Augusto has been reported missing after his vehicle was found in the Dunnet Head area.

The 43-year-old is believed to have travelled to the Highlands from his home in the Carlisle area on December 25.

Last night’s search operation called upon coastguard crews from Duncansby, Wick and Scrabster.

Inverness’s rescue helicopter and Thurso’s lifeboat were also called to help.

Mr Augusto is described as white, bald and of a slim athletic build.

Sergeant Jonny Wilkin, from Thurso police office, said: “We are extremely concerned for Roderick’s wellbeing, especially as he has not been seen or heard from for over a week.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises Roderick or has information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

“We would also urge Roderick to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is ok.”

Anyone who recognises Mr Augusto or has information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting reference 1593 or January 5.

Police have said they will not comment on if the search will be continuing today. Coastguard control has also refused to comment further due to it being a police led operation.