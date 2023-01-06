Missing Carlisle man may have travelled to Caithness on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Carlisle man may have travelled to Caithness on Christmas Day

David Mackay By David Mackay
January 6, 2023, 8:52 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 6:05 pm
Roderick Augusto has not been seen for more than a week.
Roderick Augusto has not been seen for more than a week.

Police have named the man missing following a massive coastguard search in Caithness.

Roderick Augusto has been reported missing after his vehicle was found in the Dunnet Head area.

The 43-year-old is believed to have travelled to the Highlands from his home in the Carlisle area on December 25.

Last night’s search operation called upon coastguard crews from Duncansby, Wick and Scrabster.

Inverness’s rescue helicopter and Thurso’s lifeboat were also called to help.

Mr Augusto is described as white, bald and of a slim athletic build.

Sergeant Jonny Wilkin, from Thurso police office, said: “We are extremely concerned for Roderick’s wellbeing, especially as he has not been seen or heard from for over a week.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises Roderick or has information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

CCTV image of Roderick Augusto in clothing he could currently be wearing. Image: Police Scotland.

“We would also urge Roderick to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is ok.”

Anyone who recognises Mr Augusto or has information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting reference 1593 or January 5.

Police have said they will not comment on if the search will be continuing today. Coastguard control has also refused to comment further due to it being a police led operation.

