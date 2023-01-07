Diversions to continue on A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful due to rain forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Diversions to continue on A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful due to rain forecast

By Lottie Hood
January 7, 2023, 12:12 pm Updated: January 7, 2023, 12:15 pm
Old Military Road
The A83 has been closed at the Rest and Be Thankful with motorists diverted onto the Old Military Road. Image: Bear Scotland

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road remains closed at the Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain forecast overnight.

Traffic will continue to be diverted onto Old Military Road (OMR) today and overnight.

This is due to expected rainfall and the high level of hillside saturation.

The announcement follows after traffic was diverted onto the OMR from 4pm on January 6 and was due to be reopened today.

However, after an inspection this morning, the diversion remains in place.

Closed until Sunday morning

Motorists using the A83 will instead be diverted to the OMR local diversion route.

Further arrangements will be determined on Sunday, January 8, after another inspection has taken place.

The Rest and Be Thankful is often closed due to its high elevation and the potential for landslides to occur.

Whereas the OMR route stays close to the valley floor and operates via a single track making it much safer for motorists when heavy rainfall occurs.

Bear Scotland have said staff are remaining on site and are monitoring the conditions closely. If there are any changes made to the route, a further update will be issued.

For real time journey information on A83 Rest and Be Thankful, visit Traffic Scotland’s website.

