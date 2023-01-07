Diversions to continue on A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful due to rain forecast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road remains closed at the Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain forecast overnight.

Traffic will continue to be diverted onto Old Military Road (OMR) today and overnight.

This is due to expected rainfall and the high level of hillside saturation.

The announcement follows after traffic was diverted onto the OMR from 4pm on January 6 and was due to be reopened today.

However, after an inspection this morning, the diversion remains in place.

Closed until Sunday morning

Motorists using the A83 will instead be diverted to the OMR local diversion route.

Further arrangements will be determined on Sunday, January 8, after another inspection has taken place.

The Rest and Be Thankful is often closed due to its high elevation and the potential for landslides to occur.

Whereas the OMR route stays close to the valley floor and operates via a single track making it much safer for motorists when heavy rainfall occurs.

Bear Scotland have said staff are remaining on site and are monitoring the conditions closely. If there are any changes made to the route, a further update will be issued.

For real time journey information on A83 Rest and Be Thankful, visit Traffic Scotland’s website.