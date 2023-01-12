Several cars involved in A9 crash in Highlands at Tore roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crash on the A9 Inverness to Wick road, at Tore roundabout brought traffic to a standstill.

Eyewitnesses say five cars were involved in the crash that happened at about 6.30am.

Police have not specified how many vehicles were involved in the Highland incident.

The southbound carriageway reopened about an hour later, although the northbound carriageway remained shut at the Munlochy junction for some time.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.30am on Thursday, officers were called to reports of a crash involving a number of vehicles on the A9 near the Tore Roundabout.”