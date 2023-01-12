Scottish Water says New Elgin residents safe to drink water from taps again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in New Elgin have been advised they can now drink from their taps following an investigation into foul-smelling water.

Scottish Water lifted the restrictions on drinking tap water this morning and confirmed there was no risk to public health.

Teams working in the area traced the issue to a section of the water main, where the pipework had deteriorated.

Disruption for residents spanned more than 24 hours with the issue first reported by Scottish Water at 8.40pm on Monday.

Damaged pipe concerns

It is thought the damaged pipe is the reason customers experienced a musty smell from their water.

Yesterday, around 500 homes were left unable to drink water from their taps after residents in the Thornhill Drive area reported a change in taste and odour to their supply.

However, NHS Grampian has confirmed there was no risk to public health from the issue.

Throughout the day Scottish Water dropped off bottles of water on doorsteps while water quality samples were taken and analysed.

The section of the water main has been isolated and the local water network flushed extensively. Scottish Water teams will continue working to identify what is needed to recondition the pipework to prevent this from happening again.

Homes and businesses with water storage tanks are being advised to run their taps gently for a period of time to refill their tanks with fresh water.

Thornhill Drive #Elgin #IV30 update –

We are advising customers in the Thornhill Drive area in Elgin they can now use tap their water normally. For further information, please visit: https://t.co/UBBEjJBBn3 — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 12, 2023

Scottish Water’s customer service general manager, Kevin Roy, said: “Public health is our absolute priority whenever water quality concerns are raised.

“After assessing the results of extensive water quality sampling and consulting with NHS Grampian, I’m pleased to advise that the precautionary notice can now be lifted and customers can return to using their water as normal.

“I appreciate the inconvenience and concern that the need for precautionary restrictions causes. We are very grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers in the area while our team has been working to restore normal service as quickly as possible.”