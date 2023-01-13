Argyll landmark named in New York Times top 52 worldwide destinations to visit this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Argyll landmark is making a splash in the Big Apple after it was named Scotland’s top location to visit this year

Kilmartin Glen, located between Oban and Lochgilphead, has been chosen as one of the New York Times’ 52 places to go in 2023.

The West Coast site is the only Scottish location to feature on the prestigious list, reaching the top five.

Far-flung locations including Cuba, Kangaroo Island in Australia, London, Madrid and Palm Springs in California also featured on the list.

Sharon Webb, director and curator at Kilmartin Museum, said: “From ancient stone circles and enigmatic rock art to the early medieval capital of the earliest Kings of the Scots, Kilmartin Glen has some of Scotland’s most important and intriguing prehistoric archaeological sites, not to mention amazing ancient artefacts.

“We are absolutely delighted that this wee corner of Scotland has been recognised as being amongst some of the most fascinating places to visit.”

Putting Argyll on the map

Spanning 5000 years, Kilmartin Glen surrounds the village of Kilmartin.

The area is known for its ancient monuments which include standing stones, a henge monument and a ‘linear cemetery’ comprising five burial cairns, several of which are decorated with cup and ring marks.

Cathy Craig, chief executive of the Argyll and Isles Tourism Cooperative, said this rating will help to put the area on the map.

“It’s wonderful to see Kilmartin Glen in the top five of New York Times’ top 52 Places to go in 2023,” she added.

“With the newly refurbished Kilmartin Museum, some fantastic accommodation options and Kilmartin Sprits’ gin, which is produced using hand foraged botanicals from the fascinating and mysterious Glen, we wholeheartedly agree that the area has so much to offer including ‘food, culture, adventure, and natural beauty’.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland’s chief executive, said the area’s recognition will provide a welcome boost to the area’s local economy.

He said: “Scotland’s history, heritage, and culture is what defines the country for many people, and one of the top reasons for visiting.

“To be included on such a prestigious list will undoubtedly introduce this incredible site, Argyll, and Scotland as a whole, to audiences across the world. This will provide a welcome boost to the recovery of our valuable tourism industry and encourage them to explore the region more widely.”