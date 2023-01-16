‘A true talent and a genuine, loving person’: Fundraiser to support family of Argyll chef raises £4,400

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘A true talent and a genuine, loving person’: Fundraiser to support family of Argyll chef raises £4,400

By Louise Glen
January 16, 2023, 4:55 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 8:24 pm
Gary Goldie who has died. Image: Christine Fox/ Gofundme.
Gary Goldie who has died. Image: Christine Fox/ Gofundme.

Tributes have been paid to a chef and forager who has died suddenly.

Gary Goldie, a well known chef throughout Scotland and in Argyll where he lived, died at home.

The dad-of-three, and grandfather-of-two was well-known for his culinary delights, and tastes that he could find on country paths and hillsides.

A somewhat talented musician the 48-year-old even wrote a rap song, based on his name Gary, and made films about foraging in the countryside.

He worked at many of the top hotels in Argyll including at Ardanaiseig Hotel, near Taynuilt, the Queen’s Hotel in Oban and at The Isle of Eriska Hotel and Spa near Benderloch.

‘Infectious’ passion for food

Mr Goldie also helped out in the local community cafe, Hope Kitchen, cooking up speciality dishes for customers.

He was influential in bringing foraged foods to the table, and was an advocate of everyone getting out to find food on their doorstep.

He made a film about foraging, launched at the Oban Phoenix Cinema in 2014. His passion for finding food was said to be “infectious”.

The Ardanaiseig Hotel near Taynuilt. Image: Supplied.

In his youth, Mr Goldie spent time working at restaurants across the globe at Michelin-starred restaurants, spending time abroad learning the hospitality trade before returning to Scotland.

Christine Fox, who manages Brander Lodge and Ardanaiseig Hotel, where Mr Goldie worked, said: “Gary died very suddenly at the age of 48, survived by his loving family: children Jodi, Gaz, Isabelle and granddaughters Mya and Cecilia.

“Gary was incredibly talented. His love and passion for foraging, married well with his amazing, natural talent for cooking. His achievements were many and his reputation and knowledge crossed the culinary world.

“At this sad time, kind comments from chefs all over Scotland clearly show how respected he was.  Some claim that Gary was instrumental in sparking the wild food scene in Scotland.

She added: “We have certainly lost a true talent and a genuine, loving person.

“Above all he was a family man and there are few words to describe the grief that his colleagues, friends and family are feeling.”

A family man

In a post on social media, Gary McLean-Quin, chairman of Hotel of the Year Awards,  said: “Heartbreaking to hear the news of the passing, a day before his birthday, of brilliant and still-young chef, expert forager and highly original music maker, Gary Goldie.”

Mr McLean-Quin said Mr Goldie’s time at Ardanaiseig Hotel was “such a success” remembering “a happy day when presented with three AA rosettes by the then tourism minister.

He continued: “A charming, modest, witty and hugely creative man, he also went on to win Scottish Hotel Chef of the year.”

Food foraging  in Scotland was popularised by Gary Goldie. Image: Supplied.

People paid tribute to Mr Goldie on a fundraising page, set up by Mrs Fox.

The Isle of Eriska hotel has donated £2,000 to the fund.

Fellow chef Paolo Balbinot said: “I feel so sorry for Gary, his family and friends. He introduced me into foraging and thanks to him I became the chef I am today.

“Years ago we took different paths but I always remembered with nostalgia the moments we spent together in the kitchen and in the woods. He was for sure one of a kind and a real talented chef.”

Friend Andrew Douglas wrote: “A pleasure to have had you in our lives.

“Thanks for the years of friendship and all the kindness you have shown to us. You will not be forgotten pal.”

Latterly Mr Goldie was the chef at Taste of Argyll, promoting foods from the region.

His colleagues posted online, saying: “It’s with great sadness that our wee Taste of Argyll Kitchen family is broken.

“We forgive you for all the tea towels you set on fire, all the flames up the wall all the paint on the floor.

“Many a laughs in that kitchen and beyond.

“You lived the dream you fought the fight life is so cruel sometimes , rest easy from your Taste of Argyll family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
A row over deer culling on Quinag has led to crofters considering a community buyout of the mountain
Assynt crofters consider new community land buyout in row over deer cull
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
Parking charges have been rolled out at many of Skye's tourism spots, like The Quiraing where previously motorists used to just park in passing places due to shortage of spaces. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye - as more measures put…
The house has been destroyed by fire at Cromore. Image: Mike Merritt.
'She has lost everything': Pensioner on the Isle of Lewis rescued with her cat…
Chairwoman Donna Smith, pictured with chief executive Emily Stokes, has announced intentions to step down from the board of trustees after three years. Image: Mikeysline.
Inverness mental health charity Mikeysline launches search for new board leader
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…
The East Church building in the centre of Inverness is due to be released for re-use or sale this year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
13 churches to close across Inverness and Nairn in sweeping Church of Scotland reforms

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented