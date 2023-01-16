‘A true talent and a genuine, loving person’: Fundraiser to support family of Argyll chef raises £4,400

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to a chef and forager who has died suddenly.

Gary Goldie, a well known chef throughout Scotland and in Argyll where he lived, died at home.

The dad-of-three, and grandfather-of-two was well-known for his culinary delights, and tastes that he could find on country paths and hillsides.

A somewhat talented musician the 48-year-old even wrote a rap song, based on his name Gary, and made films about foraging in the countryside.

He worked at many of the top hotels in Argyll including at Ardanaiseig Hotel, near Taynuilt, the Queen’s Hotel in Oban and at The Isle of Eriska Hotel and Spa near Benderloch.

‘Infectious’ passion for food

Mr Goldie also helped out in the local community cafe, Hope Kitchen, cooking up speciality dishes for customers.

He was influential in bringing foraged foods to the table, and was an advocate of everyone getting out to find food on their doorstep.

He made a film about foraging, launched at the Oban Phoenix Cinema in 2014. His passion for finding food was said to be “infectious”.

In his youth, Mr Goldie spent time working at restaurants across the globe at Michelin-starred restaurants, spending time abroad learning the hospitality trade before returning to Scotland.

Christine Fox, who manages Brander Lodge and Ardanaiseig Hotel, where Mr Goldie worked, said: “Gary died very suddenly at the age of 48, survived by his loving family: children Jodi, Gaz, Isabelle and granddaughters Mya and Cecilia.

“Gary was incredibly talented. His love and passion for foraging, married well with his amazing, natural talent for cooking. His achievements were many and his reputation and knowledge crossed the culinary world.

“At this sad time, kind comments from chefs all over Scotland clearly show how respected he was. Some claim that Gary was instrumental in sparking the wild food scene in Scotland.

She added: “We have certainly lost a true talent and a genuine, loving person.

“Above all he was a family man and there are few words to describe the grief that his colleagues, friends and family are feeling.”

A family man

In a post on social media, Gary McLean-Quin, chairman of Hotel of the Year Awards, said: “Heartbreaking to hear the news of the passing, a day before his birthday, of brilliant and still-young chef, expert forager and highly original music maker, Gary Goldie.”

Mr McLean-Quin said Mr Goldie’s time at Ardanaiseig Hotel was “such a success” remembering “a happy day when presented with three AA rosettes by the then tourism minister.

He continued: “A charming, modest, witty and hugely creative man, he also went on to win Scottish Hotel Chef of the year.”

People paid tribute to Mr Goldie on a fundraising page, set up by Mrs Fox.

The Isle of Eriska hotel has donated £2,000 to the fund.

Fellow chef Paolo Balbinot said: “I feel so sorry for Gary, his family and friends. He introduced me into foraging and thanks to him I became the chef I am today.

“Years ago we took different paths but I always remembered with nostalgia the moments we spent together in the kitchen and in the woods. He was for sure one of a kind and a real talented chef.”

Friend Andrew Douglas wrote: “A pleasure to have had you in our lives.

“Thanks for the years of friendship and all the kindness you have shown to us. You will not be forgotten pal.”

Latterly Mr Goldie was the chef at Taste of Argyll, promoting foods from the region.

His colleagues posted online, saying: “It’s with great sadness that our wee Taste of Argyll Kitchen family is broken.

“We forgive you for all the tea towels you set on fire, all the flames up the wall all the paint on the floor.

“Many a laughs in that kitchen and beyond.

“You lived the dream you fought the fight life is so cruel sometimes , rest easy from your Taste of Argyll family.”