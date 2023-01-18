Hunt for ‘bogus workmen’ following string of break-ins and thefts across north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police believe a group of thieves are posing as “bogus workmen” to identify empty houses across the north-east.

Officers are now appealing for CCTV footage following a string of break-ins this week.

A number of properties in the Fordoun and Newtonhill areas in Aberdeenshire, as well as in Aberdeen’s west end, were broken into on Monday.

The incidents are believed to have taken place between 1pm and 5pm.

A black Volkswagen Golf with the registration ST17 HFR was also stolen from Auchenblae the following day, at about 11.30am.

The culprits are believed to have been posing as “bogus workmen” to identify the empty houses and then attempt to gain entry to the properties.

Police are currently carrying out inquiries to establish whether these incidents are linked.

A dark Honda vehicle was seen in the area of the break-ins on Monday and a blue Seat Leon in Auchenbale on Tuesday.

Appeal for CCTV or dash cam footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen these vehicles or has any information to get in touch.

Detective Constable Jake Balderson said: “Following inquiries, it is believed those responsible may have been posing as bogus workmen, ringing door bells and on receiving no answer they have used this as an opportunity to break in.

“For this reason I believe that members of the local community may have spoken to or come into contact with the suspects.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have information about these people or the vehicles mentioned to contact police.

“Likewise anyone with dash cam or private CCTV is asked to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1474 of January 17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.