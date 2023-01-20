Islands Deal: Why spend £100m on innovation projects and not on further help with islanders’ heating bills?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islands Deal: Why spend £100m on innovation projects and not on further help with islanders’ heating bills?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Islands Deal
Lord Offord (second from left) and Ivan McKee MSP (second to right) with the leaders of the three islands councils. Image: Orkney Islands Council

This morning saw the signing of an Islands Deal that commits the governments in Holyrood and Westminster to £50m in investment for innovative and economy-boosting projects in Scotland’s three islands groups.

While this is a substantial investment, it’s also the beginning of a decade-long process during which £293m in match funding will also have to be found to take those projects to the finish line.

If all goes well the result, alongside £393m of investment in the isles, would be 1,300 jobs.

Lord Malcolm Offord and Ivan McKee MSP met with the leaders of the councils from the three islands groups for the signing in Kirkwall, Orkney, this morning.

Shortly after, the two representatives, from Westminster and Holyrood respectively, spoke about why such an investment is important at a time when people are more concerned with their heating bills than vertical farm projects or a space innovation campus.

A vital investment in islands’ futures

Mr McKee said his government is supporting people through the cost of living crisis.

He gave examples in the billions spent on business support and the Scottish child payment.

He said: “This fund is spent over 10 years, so it’s not something that’s going to be immediately spent today. It’s going to be released as the projects come to fruition over a period of time.

“But it’s really important that we have an eye on the future.

“At the end of the day, many opportunities for well-paid jobs are reliant on securing positions in emerging sectors

“We’re making sure the islands are well-positioned for that.

“Attracting other investment in to support those opportunities is really important.

“I think we have that balance – between support now and for the future – right.

“We’re doing what we need to do now, but we’ve also got an eye on the future.”

Also asked why it’s important that this money goes towards innovation, instead of helping people with their bills, Lord Offord said there has to be recognition of what is needed now while setting the groundwork for as sustainable future.

Islands Deal investment offers road to prosperity

He said: “The only way for the islands to be sustainable long term is to increase the prosperity here and increase the quality of the jobs.

“That will allow the next generation of Orcadians to have better jobs than previous generations.

“There’s a real opportunity with Orkney being in the centre of the de-carbonisation agenda

“With the wind, the wave, the water, fisheries, agriculture there’s a really exciting future.

“We have to distinguish between the very obvious need of people right now and for the future.

“The government has put in place measures around that with the energy price guarantee.

“What we need to do to make the future brighter for the islands is to invest long-term.

“That’s what this Islands Deal is all about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Business owners at a course on Inverness campus
23 businesses set for fast track on Inverness 'pathfinder'
Many areas of the Highlands and Islands suffer from depopulation
Could better marketing help rural communities tackle depopulation?
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team confirmed the group have carried out 72 rescues on Ben Nevis this year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'All you need to do is hit one rock and you're in trouble': Lochaber…
Two of the four otters found to have avian flu were on Shetland and Skye.
Avian flu detected in four otters
fire abandoned fife building
Man gets trapped under large log at Highland quarry
Campaigner Rebecca Wymer warns Highland women arent getting the healthcare they need. Image: Sandy McCook.
Highland women warn poor care is risking their lives
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Greig Street Bridge
How can I take you seriously if you can't even pronounce Avoch? We find…

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented