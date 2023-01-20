Yellow powder sparks fears as police cordon off area around Dunnet beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beachcombers sparked a drugs alert on a far north coast beach.

The pair were clearing debris from Dunnet beach when they spotted a large barrel bobbing in the surf on Wednesday evening.

When they recovered it, they found a number of bags containing a yellow powder.

After they had dragged it on to the Caithness beach, one of the bags had partially split and some of the powder had spilled on to the beach.

After they contacted police, officers moved quickly to place cordons at entrances to the popular, scenic haunt.

Powder was removed for examination

A specialist unit from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in Inverness came north while Highland Council environmental health officers also turned out.

The two individuals were meantime advised to shower and to check for adverse symptoms.

But speculation that they could have uncovered a major drugs cache or a toxic load has proved wide of the mark.

Police confirmed that the material has been found to be harmless.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a barrel containing an unidentified substance on the shoreline at Dunnet Bay in Caithness around 6.25pm on Wednesday January 18.

“The area was cordoned off as a precaution and officers provided assistance to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service until such time as it could be removed safely by Highland Council.”