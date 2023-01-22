Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from Lochaber for nine days.

Mathew James, 45, was last seen Maccoll Terrace area of Ballachulish at around 10pm on January 13.

It is believed he has his car with him, a black Citroen C3 Picasso, registration SR16 PZT.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins, heavy build with short black hair and short facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a green overcoat, black fleece, black trousers and black Vans trainers.

Police are now asking the public to help find Mr James and if they have any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch quoting 3859 of January 20, 2023.