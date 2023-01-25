Can YOU help shape Nairn common good fund?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Can YOU help shape Nairn common good fund?

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 8:09 am
Nairn common good fund will soon have a dedicated project officer and a local engagement group to steer funding decisions. Image: Shutterstock
Nairn common good fund will soon have a dedicated project officer and a local engagement group to steer funding decisions. Image: Shutterstock

Nairn councillors yesterday spoke of exciting times ahead for Nairn, as they stepped up progress with the common good fund.

The voluntary car parking charges have generated £87,000, which can now go directly back into local projects.

Members have allocated £10,000 for events next year, and also set aside £22,000 to fund a part-time common good fund officer.

This new position will take charge of local projects, driving them forward and monitoring progress.

Councillor Michael Green.

Michael Green, chairman of Nairnshire area committee, says the common good fund will be “an increasingly important focus in local development”.

He proposed the creation of a “local and truly representative group” who will act as a sounding board for local trustees. Nairn councillor Babs Jarvie said she’d like to see more young people come on board, to help create a vision for Nairn.

Councillors hope to run a workshop in March to generate ideas and begin a wider local conversation.

And while the ‘invitation to pay’ car parking charges have delivered an £87,000 surplus to the Nairn common good fund, councillors acknowledged some teething problems.

Mr Green said Highland Council plans to review the scheme in the hope of ironing out any issues, and will invite the pubic to provide feedback.

Funding boost for Nairn Links

Earlier in the meeting, councillors also approved nearly £84,000 in funding for the Nairn Links. Drawing cash from the coastal communities and place-based investment funds, the committee agreed to invest in projects from Team Hamish and Nairn Access Panel.

Team Hamish – the group behind the popular splashpad – plans to revamp the mini golf course and add new social gathering spaces and seating along the Links.

Meanwhile, the access panel has got all the funding it needs to improve disabled access to the beach.

Councillors said they faced “difficult decisions”, but praised the community groups for the strength of their projects.

