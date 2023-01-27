CalMac opens Mallaig routes for summer bookings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac opens Mallaig routes for summer bookings

By Ross Hempseed
January 27, 2023, 11:17 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 1:49 pm
The MV Lord of the Isles which operates the Mallaig to Armadale ferry crossing for CalMac.
CalMac has opened up bookings for ferry services travelling out of Mallaig for the summer tourist season.

The ferry operator will begin taking bookings for crossings from Mallaig to the Small Isles, Lochboisdale and Armadale, from today.

CalMac operates a vast network of ferry services with several leaving from Mallaig, which has required a robust timetable to keep services regular.

The summer period lasts from March 31 until October 15.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “We really appreciate the support and patience shown by our customers, the communities we serve, and island businesses especially, while we worked to confirm the summer timetables.

“We apologise that they have waited longer than usual for this information.”

MV Loch Nevis berthed on the Small Isle of Eigg. Image: Isle of Eigg Residents Association.

Huge rush to book CalMac tickets

Other routes opened on January 20, leading to CalMac’s busiest-ever day for booking with more than processed in just 24 hours.

Diane Burke, CalMac’s commercial director, said: “We hope that this level of interest in travelling to the islands will result in a good year for local businesses in the west coast communities we serve.”

The announcement will come as a relief to island representatives who raised concerns over the inability to pre-book ferry journeys with CalMac and Northlink.

Ongoing disruption due to the Uig pier closure and the ageing fleet may lead to people looking elsewhere to spend their holidays.

Popularity in travelling to the Highlands and Islands surged during the pandemic due to air travel restrictions.

Tourists from all places now journey to the region leading to a boost in island economics, something they rely on to stay afloat.





