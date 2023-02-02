Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services between Aberdeen and Dundee have ground to a halt this morning due to a gas leak.

Rail operators have been forced to close several lines following reports of a gas leak near the railway at Carnoustie.

A 50-metre exclusion zone remains in place around the area engineers are working in.

NEW: Due to a ruptured gas main near the railway in Carnoustie, we can't run trains between Dundee & Montrose. Our Glasgow/Edinburgh – Aberdeen trains will only run between Glasgow/Edinburgh & Dundee. Local trains between Montrose, Aberdeen & Inverurie run as normal. ^Angus https://t.co/ZRZFdRgFYu — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 2, 2023

ScotRail services bound for Aberdeen will terminate at Dundee this morning.

The east coast railway line is currently closed between Dundee and Montrose.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption until at least noon.

In a statement on Twitter, Network Rail Scotland said the fault was not on the railway line but within close proximity.

They wrote: “The East Coast Line through Carnoustie remains closed due to a burst gas main. The affected pipework isn’t part of our infrastructure, however, the railway falls within a safety exclusion zone.”

Alternative transport options for commuters

The leak was first reported on Wednesday evening, forcing rail operators to suspend ScotRail services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Local train services between Montrose, Aberdeen, and Inverurie are expected to run as scheduled today.

Meanwhile, replacement buses will be in operation between Aberdeen and Dundee to help mitigate disruption to commuters.

Rail tickets will also be accepted on CityLink and Stagecoach services.

Northbound LNER rail services are also being impacted by the disruption.

⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to a gas leak near the railway

10:00 #LondonKingsCross to #Aberdeen due 17:06 will be terminated at #Newcastle. Customers are advised to travel on the 13:43 #Newcastle to #Edinburgh LNER service which will call additionally at #BerwickUponTweed. — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 2, 2023

Trains to or from Aberdeen will now be terminated and started from Edinburgh or Newcastle.

Disruption to services is expected until 2pm.