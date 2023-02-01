Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A gas leak has cancelled many ScotRail services and the line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed.

Reports of a gas leak near the railway at Carnoustie in Angus have closed several lines due to safety concerns.

ScotRail services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been suspended as a result.

Rail tickets will be accepted on CityLink and Stagecoach buses during this time.

TICKET ACCEPTANCE: We have arranged for your rail tickets to be accepted on local CityLink and Stagecoach buses at no extra cost. CityLink:

M92: Glasgow – Perth – Aberdeen. Stagecoach East:

* 73/A: Dundee – Carnoustie – Arbroath. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2023

Line to remain closed Thursday morning

The line between Aberdeen and Dundee will remain closed on Thursday morning and disruption is expected to continue until 12pm.

Engineers are on site to try and fix the damage to a gas main in Carnoustie and a 50 metre exclusion zone is in place.

Network Rail Scotland said works will continue throughout the night with updates to follow in the morning. Passenger travelling on Thursday are encouraged to check ScotRail’s website.