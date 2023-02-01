Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee

By Lottie Hood
February 1, 2023, 9:39 pm Updated: February 1, 2023, 9:40 pm
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA

A gas leak has cancelled many ScotRail services and the line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed.

Reports of a gas leak near the railway at Carnoustie in Angus have closed several lines due to safety concerns.

ScotRail services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been suspended as a result.

Rail tickets will be accepted on CityLink and Stagecoach buses during this time.

Line to remain closed Thursday morning

The line between Aberdeen and Dundee will remain closed on Thursday morning and disruption is expected to continue until 12pm.

Engineers are on site to try and fix the damage to a gas main in Carnoustie and a 50 metre exclusion zone is in place.

Network Rail Scotland said works will continue throughout the night with updates to follow in the morning. Passenger travelling on Thursday are encouraged to check ScotRail’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with 5 items for just ?3 Picture shows; Too Good To Go: Vegan Bay Baker. Peterhead. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Vegan Bay Baker in Peterhead: See inside my Too Good To Go bag with…
The Terrace
First Aberdeen Restaurant Week of 2023 hailed most successful yet as multiple venues continue…
The fall occurred at Shaw’s Court in Banchory. Image: Google Street View,
Banchory woman, 52, awarded £17,000 in damages after falling down dark stairwell
Aberdeenshire Council has launched its own ebike hire project. Helena Leita from the council shows us in this article how to take one of the bikes out for a spin. She's pictured here at Ellon Community Campus on one of the ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire's ebike hire scheme
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
Janey Godley is heading for Inverness and Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Laughter, love and snottery greetin' on Jane Godley's final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
It is hoped the scheme will top more food going to waste. Image: Aldi
Aberdeen Aldi stores to tackle food waste one 'magic bag' at a time -…

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…
Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…
Gilbert Price, a former Breadalbane Academy teacher and hockey player.
Gilbert Price: Father of Elgin City manager Gavin Price dies
A spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizza will fit any dinner table. Image: Cooks&Co.
Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas
Reids Bakery has signed a six-figure deal with Virgin Atlantic for its shortbread. Left to right Tracey & Gary Reid, owners of Reids Bakery. Image: 3x1 Group
Thurso-based bakery secures new route to success for its shortbread with six-figure Virgin Atlantic…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented