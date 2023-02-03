Dingwall residents asked to come forward with information on drugs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People in Dingwall have been asked to pass on information they have about drug dealing in their area to the police.

After a search warrant was executed by officers on Thursday in Dingwall, the area inspector has asked people to “get in touch” with concerns and information.

Area Inspector Kay Macrae said that there were a number of ways to get in touch with police, including using the 101 number.

During the execution of the warrant, items relating to the supply of drugs were seized and inquiries are continuing, a police spokesman said.

Area Inspector Kay Macrae, based at Dingwall, said : “We continue to work with our partners and communities in relation to drug related criminality.

“I would encourage members of our communities to get in touch with their concerns.”

How can you get in touch with police?

She continued: “There are a number of ways this can be done, many anonymously, detailed below.”

Contact police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the Police Scotland website https://www.scotland.police.uk/secureforms/contact/

Report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Get and give information about crime 100% anonymously though Fearless which is a dedicated young person’s charity. Reporting crime is easy at fearless.org , fill in their simple online form without fear of having to reveal your identity. https://www.fearless.org/en/give-info

You can also complete our online survey, Your Police Survey to highlight areas of concern and good practice, to help us improve our policing services in our communities.

This week community councillors in Oban complained that using the 101 number was delaying local officers picking up drug dealers, due to call handlers’ lack of knowledge of the town’s geography.