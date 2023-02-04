CalMac ferry MV Hebrides out of service due to fouled propeller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team of expert divers have been called to South Uist to inspect a CalMac ferry after its propeller snagged something underwater.

MV Hebrides, which traditionally services Ullapool to Lochmaddy, was attempting to berth in Lochboisdale on Friday evening when the propeller got caught in something.

Ferry services have been diverted to the South Uist port this weekend due to ongoing council pier works at Lochmaddy.

❌RED #Ullapool #Lochmaddy 4Feb While berthing in Lochboisdale Friday Evening the Vessel has picked up something in their propeller and requires divers to attend. We are working on having divers attend on Saturday 4th February. (1/2) — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 3, 2023

CalMac bosses have called in divers to remove the obstruction. They are expected to arrive on site by around 9pm.

Services have been cancelled for the day as they await the arrival of the diving team.

Disruption is also being felt by commuters travelling between Oban, Castlebay, and Lochboisdale.

🔶 AMBER #Ullapool #Lochmaddy 05Feb Divers are due to arrive at approximately 21:00 on Saturday 4th February, so we will be unable to provide an update prior to the completion of this inspection. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 4, 2023

Operators have confirmed the Oban to Castlebay service will avoid Lochboisdale and sail directly to Castlebay.