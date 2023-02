[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was airlifted to hospital in the early hours of this morning after falling on a Highland beach.

Emergency crews were called to Thurso beach at around 2.12am.

Teams from Wick and Scrabster stabilised the man before placing him into the hands of paramedics.

He was later transferred to an air ambulance and flown to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.