Families urged to arrange repairs to ‘dangerous’ memorials in Orkney cemeteries

Islanders are being told to repair dangerous headstones that have become an unusual threat to life in cemeteries.

Orkney Islands Council is issuing a final call for people with buried relatives to check whether the memorials have been identified as dangerous and in need of repair.

During memorial safety inspections carried out at Orkney’s cemeteries last year, the council inspected 21,435 headstones and identified 56 as being dangerous and requiring remedial work.

The suspect memorials were marked with notices directing families to make contact with the council to discuss options for repairing.

Most were erected more than 100 years ago, making it hard to track down relatives.

‘Get in touch if you can help us identify relatives’

Community councils were also provided with any details of dangerous headstones with a view to helping find anyone who might wish to repair them.

As of January, one memorial has already been repaired and a further 13 repairs are in the process of being arranged.

Lorna Richardson, the council’s head of neighbourhood services, said: “We know the importance of memorials and headstones to people throughout Orkney which is why we have this process in place involving the community councils to help ensure that wherever possible families are informed before remedial work is carried out to make memorials safe.

“We’d urge everyone, especially those with a long line of ancestors buried here and indeed anyone with good local knowledge, to take a moment to look at the memorials currently identified as dangerous, and to get in touch if they think they can help direct us to family members.”

Damaged headstones could be laid flat

The council has a statutory obligation to ensure dangerous memorials are addressed. A programme of making the identified memorials safe is planned to start in April.

The method of making safe will vary from case to case but could involve carefully laying flat with the inscription facing up if no other practical option is feasible.

Community councils will be provided with four weeks’ notice prior to any work taking place.

To allow for the best chance of repairs being arranged by families, the deadline for approaching contractors to repair the stones will now be March 31.