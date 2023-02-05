South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hero coastguard who ferried school pupils and patients across a flood-hit island has been awarded for his efforts.

Chris Steele has been named as the UK’s volunteer of the year by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

He was awarded the special accolade, and praised for going “above and beyond” in both his duties and work in the wider community.

This was particularly highlighted late last year when South Uist was cut off from the rest of the island due to flooding.

Mr Steele tackled multiple drives through flooded roads to ensure that everyday life could continue for the residents of Kildonan.

Some pupils from Sgoil Dhalabroig on South Uist were cut off from rising water levels on a causeway.

But Mr Steele and colleagues from from Lochboisdale Coastguard Rescue Team got the schoolchildren across the flooding in Kildonan.

They also helped out with GP visits and supply runs for the community.

‘Community ethos flows into Chris’s everyday’

Mr Steele is the station officer at Lochboisdale, as was his father Len before him.

In his day job he works for Cothrom, and the community interest company’s strong ethos also flows through his daily life.

He was nominated for the award by HM Coastguard coastal area commander Murdo Macaulay following the extreme flooding in South Uist in November.

Mr Macaulay said: “I nominated Chris for the volunteer of the year award on account of his dedication to not only HM Coastguard but also to his work within the community.

“This community ethos flows into Chris’s everyday and is a great strength as a coastguard rescue officer. During the latter half of 2022 I believe Chris went above and beyond in his duties and in doing so demonstrated everything that is great about HM Coastguard.

“Chris embodies everything good about the coastguard – and why we are not only an emergency service and Category 1 responder but also an integral part of our community.”

Mr Steele will receive his HM Coastguard volunteer of the year award from divisional commander Bill Speirs in the coming weeks.

MCA interim chief executive Damien Oliver said: “The MCA does remarkable things to keep people and ships safe and our seas clean. What really makes a different to our work is the people around us, and their passion and commitment for what they do.

“Chris Steele was awarded volunteer of the year for his work both in and out of HM Coastguard, while always upholding the utmost dedication to our values and commitment to safety.”