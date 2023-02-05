South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response

By Mike Merritt
February 5, 2023, 3:38 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 4:15 pm
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency

A hero coastguard who ferried school pupils and patients across a flood-hit island has been awarded for his efforts.

Chris Steele has been named as the UK’s volunteer of the year by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

He was awarded the special accolade, and praised for going “above and beyond” in both his duties and work in the wider community.

This was particularly highlighted late last year when South Uist was cut off from the rest of the island due to flooding.

Mr Steele tackled multiple drives through flooded roads to ensure that everyday life could continue for the residents of Kildonan.

Some pupils from Sgoil Dhalabroig on South Uist were cut off from rising water levels on a causeway.

But Mr Steele and colleagues from from Lochboisdale Coastguard Rescue Team got the schoolchildren across the flooding in Kildonan.

They also helped out with GP visits and supply runs for the community.

Coastal area commander Murdo Macaulay (right) nominated Chris Steele for the accolade. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Community ethos flows into Chris’s everyday’

Mr Steele is the station officer at Lochboisdale, as was his father Len before him.

In his day job he works for Cothrom, and the community interest company’s strong ethos also flows through his daily life.

He was nominated for the award by HM Coastguard coastal area commander Murdo Macaulay following the extreme flooding in South Uist in November.

Mr Macaulay said: “I nominated Chris for the volunteer of the year award on account of his dedication to not only HM Coastguard but also to his work within the community.

“This community ethos flows into Chris’s everyday and is a great strength as a coastguard rescue officer. During the latter half of 2022 I believe Chris went above and beyond in his duties and in doing so demonstrated everything that is great about HM Coastguard.

“Chris embodies everything good about the coastguard – and why we are not only an emergency service and Category 1 responder but also an integral part of our community.”

Mr Steele will receive his HM Coastguard volunteer of the year award from divisional commander Bill Speirs in the coming weeks.

MCA interim chief executive Damien Oliver said: “The MCA does remarkable things to keep people and ships safe and our seas clean. What really makes a different to our work is the people around us, and their passion and commitment for what they do.

“Chris Steele was awarded volunteer of the year for his work both in and out of HM Coastguard, while always upholding the utmost dedication to our values and commitment to safety.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Nearly 60 memories at cemeteries across Orkney have been identified as "dangerous" in a recent inspection. Image: Shutterstock
Families urged to arrange repairs to 'dangerous' memorials in Orkney cemeteries
For the first time in its history, a role has been set up to encourage pulling more girls and women into the game of shinty. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Camanachd Association create new role to get more women into shinty
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK's snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
Primal Scream are one of the headliners for the inaugural Midnight Sun Festival on Lewis this year. Image: DC Thomson
Island music festival to end on Saturday to respect the Sabbath
Linda Boa speaks to Peter May about his latest novel, A Winter Grave.
A dead journalist, nuclear power and climate change: Peter May's fictional take on Lochaber
The A87 is closed in both directions at Sconser. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Skye
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
Wild boar. Image: Stock.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for…
Red meat exports worth almost £35 million last year
UK red meat exporters bound for USA

Editor's Picks

Most Commented