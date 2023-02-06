Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group initially suggested it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group initially suggested it?

By Louise Glen
February 6, 2023, 8:02 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 8:08 am
Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.

A longed-for boat for the Oban to Craignure ferry route might be being assessed by the Scottish Government for a place on the CalMac fleet.

Both the Scottish Government and CalMac declined to comment on a significant development with a “spare” boat, that was formerly on the Caithness to Orkney route.

But, they both said they were looking for vessels for the Scottish network.

Eagle-eyed boat watchers said the MV Pentalina was taken into dry dock in the Clyde last week.

Almost two years ago, the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee (MIFC) said it wanted the Scottish Government to buy the Pentalina for the Oban Craignure route.

CMal bought the Loch Frisa which came into service in summer 2022.

A spokesman for the MIFC said: “Could this be third time lucky for a catamaran?

Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries.

“Pentland Ferries’ spare 70-car catamaran ferry the Pentalina has made her way to Garvel dry-dock on the Clyde for annual service, ahead of what we believe will be her addition to the CalMac fleet.

“Pentland Ferries began advertising for new crew late in 2022, for operations ‘in Scotland’.

Actively looking for a new vessel

“We also know first-hand that CalMac have been pressing Transport Scotland to approve chartering her, at least on a short-term basis.”

He continued: “In 2021, plans were well advanced for the deployment of the Pentalina, with berthing trials completed, and ferry committees briefed.

“The plan was to deploy her to Mull in the winter and Arran in the summer. That plan was scuppered when Pentland Ferries came under intolerable pressure from trades unions, both in the media and elsewhere.

“Consequently they withdrew from the deal; and the Loch Frisa was bought hurriedly afterwards instead.

“CalMac’s interest in the vessel remained however, because of the desperate shortage of vessels and their appalling reliability. The experience of  2021 may explain why this time both Transport Scotland and CalMac refuse to confirm or deny anything regarding the Pentalina. But she’s entering service somewhere in Scotland, and everything points to CalMac.

“But which route will she work on?”

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “We are actively looking into the possibility of chartering vessels, and will announce any successful decision as soon as we possibly can.”

While Transport Scotland said: “We are continuing to work on pursuing all reasonable and appropriate opportunities to enhance capacity and resilience in the short term through second hand vessels.”

CMal, the Scottish Government’s ferry owner, has been asked to comment.

