Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group initially suggested it?

A longed-for boat for the Oban to Craignure ferry route might be being assessed by the Scottish Government for a place on the CalMac fleet.

Both the Scottish Government and CalMac declined to comment on a significant development with a “spare” boat, that was formerly on the Caithness to Orkney route.

But, they both said they were looking for vessels for the Scottish network.

Eagle-eyed boat watchers said the MV Pentalina was taken into dry dock in the Clyde last week.

Almost two years ago, the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee (MIFC) said it wanted the Scottish Government to buy the Pentalina for the Oban Craignure route.

CMal bought the Loch Frisa which came into service in summer 2022.

A spokesman for the MIFC said: “Could this be third time lucky for a catamaran?

“Pentland Ferries’ spare 70-car catamaran ferry the Pentalina has made her way to Garvel dry-dock on the Clyde for annual service, ahead of what we believe will be her addition to the CalMac fleet.

“Pentland Ferries began advertising for new crew late in 2022, for operations ‘in Scotland’.

Actively looking for a new vessel

“We also know first-hand that CalMac have been pressing Transport Scotland to approve chartering her, at least on a short-term basis.”

He continued: “In 2021, plans were well advanced for the deployment of the Pentalina, with berthing trials completed, and ferry committees briefed.

“The plan was to deploy her to Mull in the winter and Arran in the summer. That plan was scuppered when Pentland Ferries came under intolerable pressure from trades unions, both in the media and elsewhere.

“Consequently they withdrew from the deal; and the Loch Frisa was bought hurriedly afterwards instead.

“CalMac’s interest in the vessel remained however, because of the desperate shortage of vessels and their appalling reliability. The experience of 2021 may explain why this time both Transport Scotland and CalMac refuse to confirm or deny anything regarding the Pentalina. But she’s entering service somewhere in Scotland, and everything points to CalMac.

“But which route will she work on?”

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “We are actively looking into the possibility of chartering vessels, and will announce any successful decision as soon as we possibly can.”

While Transport Scotland said: “We are continuing to work on pursuing all reasonable and appropriate opportunities to enhance capacity and resilience in the short term through second hand vessels.”

CMal, the Scottish Government’s ferry owner, has been asked to comment.