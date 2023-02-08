Mikeysline says mental health support must be available for children at an early age

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness-based charity Mikeysline says children need mental health support at a younger age now more than ever.

The charity is celebrating a year of collaboration and partnership with local primary school pupils, teaching staff and parents to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

This year’s theme Let’s Connect has been rolled out to more than 20 schools across the north, highlighting the importance of mental health support at a young age.

Chief executive of Mikeysline, Emily Stokes, said: “One in six children aged five to 16 years struggles with their mental health, but unfortunately 75% of these young people won’t receive the help they need.

Youth champions spreading the word

“That’s why it’s incredibly important to Mikeysline that we give young people in our communities the support they need from an early age.”

She explains the charity has been speaking with nearly 2,000 schoolchildren about positive messaging about how to manage their mental health.

A group of 19 youth champions from primary schools have also been recruited to spread the word to their friends and fellow pupils about when to speak up.

Ms Stokes added: “Our P7 youth champions have been fantastic in their new roles and have really made a difference to their school communities by spreading our message and encouraging other young people to seek the help and advice they need if they are struggling with their mental health.”

Since 2015, Mikeysline has offered confidential help and support for Highland and Moray residents over the phone or at their “Hives” in Tain, Nairn, Alness and Inverness.

To find out more about the services Mikeysline offers visit their website.