Aberdeen driver who entered River Don to rescue man who fell from bridge rewarded for ‘selfless bravery’

A north-east man who entered the water after watching a man fall into the River Don from an Aberdeen bridge has been praised for his selfless bravery.

Allan MacKay was driving across the Persley Bridge in Aberdeen on April 29 last year when he saw a man climb onto the bridge and fall backwards into the water.

Without a second thought, he ran from his vehicle and rushed along the embankment to help.

With the water pulling the man downstream, Mr MacKay entered the water on two occasions as he battled to save him before dragging him to safety.

Thanks to his quick actions, the man was taken to hospital where he fully recovered.

Mr MacKay is now one of dozens of individuals and local police officers being recognised at this year’s Chief Constable’s Bravery and Excellence Awards.

Meanwhile, six officers from across Grampian and the Highlands have been rewarded for their “courageous and decisive actions” during their duties.

Here’s a rundown of all of this year’s local recipients and their stories.

Vulnerable man survives 15ft fall thanks to Aberdeen officers

At around 10.30pm on July 2, Sergeant John Hampton, Constable Oliver Siddall and Special Constable Stephen Booth were called to reports of a vulnerable man self-harming on the edge of a bridge in Keig, near Alford in Aberdeenshire, before jumping 15ft into the fast-flowing river below.

The trio dived into the water to rescue the man before placing him into the hands of paramedics.

Thanks to their courageous and decisive actions, the man survived and received the help he needed

Police officer of the year

Constable Harry Jackson, a school campus officer at Lochside Academy in Aberdeen, has been named as police officer of the year.

He’s been recognised for his “outstanding commitment and service” to the force and his ability to form positive relationships with local community members.

Officials described him as a “reliable and dedicated officer”, widely praised and respected by his partners in the Aberdeen community.

Probationary constable of the year

A north-east community officer has been named joint-winner of the probationary constable of the year award.

Constable Laura Brown, of Northfield in Aberdeen, joined the police force in June 2021 and has gone on to exceed the expectations of a probationary officer in the force.

Officials commended her for her motivation, exceptional communication skills and dedicated work and professionalism.

She won the award alongside Constable Christopher Wilton from Edinburgh.

Police member of staff of the year

Criminal intelligence analyst Mhairi Matheson has been named as police member of staff of the year.

For more than 30 years, she has served the Highlands and Islands area.

Fellow colleagues regard her as “easily approachable, willing to contribute and committed to her vocation.”

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, organiser of the awards, praised officers and brave members of the public for showing exemplary courage.

He said: “Policing is a relentless but hugely rewarding vocation in which you can help people and change lives for the better.

“These awards illustrate the bravery and professionalism demonstrated by police officers and staff right across Scotland every day. I am grateful for their commitment to public service and dedication to duty.