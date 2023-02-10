Aberdeen driver who entered River Don to rescue man who fell from bridge rewarded for ‘selfless bravery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen driver who entered River Don to rescue man who fell from bridge rewarded for ‘selfless bravery’

By Michelle Henderson
February 10, 2023, 1:15 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 3:01 pm
A total of six officers from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands have been awarded for their "courageous and decisive actions." Image: Shutterstock.


A north-east man who entered the water after watching a man fall into the River Don from an Aberdeen bridge has been praised for his selfless bravery.

Allan MacKay was driving across the Persley Bridge in Aberdeen on April 29 last year when he saw a man climb onto the bridge and fall backwards into the water.

Without a second thought, he ran from his vehicle and rushed along the embankment to help.

With the water pulling the man downstream, Mr MacKay entered the water on two occasions as he battled to save him before dragging him to safety.

Thanks to his quick actions, the man was taken to hospital where he fully recovered.

Mr MacKay is now one of dozens of individuals and local police officers being recognised at this year’s Chief Constable’s Bravery and Excellence Awards.

Meanwhile, six officers from across Grampian and the Highlands have been rewarded for their “courageous and decisive actions” during their duties.

Here’s a rundown of all of this year’s local recipients and their stories.

Vulnerable man survives 15ft fall thanks to Aberdeen officers

At around 10.30pm on July 2, Sergeant John Hampton, Constable Oliver Siddall and Special Constable Stephen Booth were called to reports of a vulnerable man self-harming on the edge of a bridge in Keig, near Alford in Aberdeenshire, before jumping 15ft into the fast-flowing river below.

The trio dived into the water to rescue the man before placing him into the hands of paramedics.

Thanks to their courageous and decisive actions,  the man survived and received the help he needed

Police officer of the year

Constable Harry Jackson, a school campus officer at Lochside Academy in Aberdeen, has been named as police officer of the year.

He’s been recognised for his “outstanding commitment and service” to the force and his ability to form positive relationships with local community members.

Officials described him as a “reliable and dedicated officer”, widely praised and respected by his partners in the Aberdeen community.

Probationary constable of the year

A north-east community officer has been named joint-winner of the probationary constable of the year award.

Constable Laura Brown, of Northfield in Aberdeen, joined the police force in June 2021 and has gone on to exceed the expectations of a probationary officer in the force.

Officials commended her for her motivation, exceptional communication skills and dedicated work and professionalism.

She won the award alongside Constable Christopher Wilton from Edinburgh.

Police member of staff of the year

Criminal intelligence analyst Mhairi Matheson has been named as police member of staff of the year.

For more than 30 years, she has served the Highlands and Islands area.

Fellow colleagues regard her as “easily approachable, willing to contribute and committed to her vocation.”

Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, organiser of the awards, praised officers and brave members of the public for showing exemplary courage.

He said: “Policing is a relentless but hugely rewarding vocation in which you can help people and change lives for the better.

“These awards illustrate the bravery and professionalism demonstrated by police officers and staff right across Scotland every day. I am grateful for their commitment to public service and dedication to duty.

