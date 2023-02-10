A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Braemore.

The incident occurred just after 7pm today on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near the Corrieshalloch Gorge.

Police confirmed that two vehicles were involved and emergency services are on the scene.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road has been closed due to the incident with no access to Ullapool until it reopens.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7pm today, officers were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A835 near Braemore.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚21:16#A835 CLOSED in both directions at the A832 Junction just south of Braemore due to a collision⛔ Police are advising motorists to take the B9176 to Ledmore followed by the #A837 or back onto the #A835 👇 @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/h8ReoiBLKk — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 10, 2023

