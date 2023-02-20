Cafe 52’s hut to stay on Aberdeen’s Green despite ‘eyesore’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cafe 52’s hut to stay on Aberdeen’s Green despite ‘eyesore’ complaints

By Ben Hendry
February 20, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 5:07 pm
The Cafe 52 hut will stay on the Green in Aberdeen
The owners had to apply for permission to keep the Cafe 52 hut in place. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Cafe 52 will be allowed to keep its business-boosting Shepherd’s Hut on the historic Green until at least 2026.

The city centre venue was first given permission for the structure in 2016, and it was renewed in 2019.

But that came with a warning that the consent was to be strictly temporary.

Council planning chiefs said it should be taken down by November 2022 to protect the character of the traditional area, believed to be the “early nucleus” of medieval Aberdeen.

Late last year, owner Steve Bothwell applied to keep it in place as the business recovers from the pandemic.

Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52.

What did the public say about Cafe 52 hut?

People both for and against the addition made their case to the local authority.

In his letter of support, Aberdeen’s Boyd Wright wrote that the Shepherd’s Hut is “exactly what The Green needs to encourage visitors”.

He added: “With the development of the new market I believe that this outside area will fit well.”

The Shepherd’s Hut seen here on the cobbled Green. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Refusal could put recovery at risk’

Oldmeldrum’s Phil Ley referenced a glowing review from Guardian food critic Grace Dent last year.

Mr Ley, a regular visitor, said the outdoor area had been a “welcome addition”.

And he warned that refusing the plans would “cut the business’s legs off” at a time when it is “coming back into being profitable”.

Nicky Turnbull said: “I applaud the owner for having the passion to keep The Green alive!”

Why were people against the plans?

But Herbert Petrie, from Dyce, said: “Always thought this was an eyesore taking away from the cobbled street and the old buildings.

“Temporary means just that: temporary.

“The Green is one of the more historic parts of the city. We don’t need a tent in the middle of it.”

Claim owner ‘should have bought a bigger place’

Bryan Watson, from Alford, said the hut “detracts from the area”.

He added: “Businesses (mainly cafes/restaurants) in Aberdeen seem determined to use public spaces for their own business use.

“If they need more space they should buy bigger premises in the first instance.”

The proposal also attracted a flurry of comments on social media when it was featured in our Planning Ahead round-up in January.

Most urged the council to keep the hut there, saying local businesses should be supported as they battle to keep afloat.

Raymond Bryant called it a “vibrant asset”, while Doreen Petrie said it was “full of character”.

What did the council say?

A new report confirms that the Cafe 52 hut will be allowed to remain on The Green until the end of February 2026.

Planning officers say the hut “does not significantly detract from the visual amenity of the area”.

But they maintain the permission remains temporary, cautioning that similar approval may not be granted again if its condition worsens.

The bread and butter pudding is one of Cafe 52’s trademark dishes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, the Dutch Mill was allowed to keep a marquee outside the Queens Road venue after hundreds of locals backed the hotel and bar.

You can see the Cafe 52 hut plans here.

All the latest planning stories

Editor's Picks

Most Commented