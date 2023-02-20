Cafe 52’s hut to stay on Aberdeen’s Green despite ‘eyesore’ complaints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Cafe 52 will be allowed to keep its business-boosting Shepherd’s Hut on the historic Green until at least 2026.

The city centre venue was first given permission for the structure in 2016, and it was renewed in 2019.

But that came with a warning that the consent was to be strictly temporary.

Council planning chiefs said it should be taken down by November 2022 to protect the character of the traditional area, believed to be the “early nucleus” of medieval Aberdeen.

Late last year, owner Steve Bothwell applied to keep it in place as the business recovers from the pandemic.

What did the public say about Cafe 52 hut?

People both for and against the addition made their case to the local authority.

In his letter of support, Aberdeen’s Boyd Wright wrote that the Shepherd’s Hut is “exactly what The Green needs to encourage visitors”.

He added: “With the development of the new market I believe that this outside area will fit well.”

‘Refusal could put recovery at risk’

Oldmeldrum’s Phil Ley referenced a glowing review from Guardian food critic Grace Dent last year.

Mr Ley, a regular visitor, said the outdoor area had been a “welcome addition”.

And he warned that refusing the plans would “cut the business’s legs off” at a time when it is “coming back into being profitable”.

Nicky Turnbull said: “I applaud the owner for having the passion to keep The Green alive!”

Why were people against the plans?

But Herbert Petrie, from Dyce, said: “Always thought this was an eyesore taking away from the cobbled street and the old buildings.

“Temporary means just that: temporary.

“The Green is one of the more historic parts of the city. We don’t need a tent in the middle of it.”

Claim owner ‘should have bought a bigger place’

Bryan Watson, from Alford, said the hut “detracts from the area”.

He added: “Businesses (mainly cafes/restaurants) in Aberdeen seem determined to use public spaces for their own business use.

“If they need more space they should buy bigger premises in the first instance.”

The proposal also attracted a flurry of comments on social media when it was featured in our Planning Ahead round-up in January.

Most urged the council to keep the hut there, saying local businesses should be supported as they battle to keep afloat.

Raymond Bryant called it a “vibrant asset”, while Doreen Petrie said it was “full of character”.

What did the council say?

A new report confirms that the Cafe 52 hut will be allowed to remain on The Green until the end of February 2026.

Planning officers say the hut “does not significantly detract from the visual amenity of the area”.

But they maintain the permission remains temporary, cautioning that similar approval may not be granted again if its condition worsens.

Earlier this month, the Dutch Mill was allowed to keep a marquee outside the Queens Road venue after hundreds of locals backed the hotel and bar.

You can see the Cafe 52 hut plans here.