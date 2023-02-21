Salers reach 6,000gns at Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salers bulls met a sticky trade at Stirling, producing a clearance rate of just 57%. The 12 lots cashed in to average £4,235 (-£574 on the year for eight less).

David Watson, from Darnford, Banchory, topped the sale at 6,000gns with his supreme champion, Darnford Ross.

He is by Barcardi Nice Guy, and sold to the pre-sale judge, John Wildman, farm manager at Glenkiln Farms, Dumfries, which runs 800 suckler cows.

Alister MacKenzie, from Whitebog, Fortrose, sold his junior champion for 5,500gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness. This was Whitebog Robert, by Whitebog Lascar.

The reserve intermediate champion, Rednock Radar, from Gill and Malcolm Pye, Stirling, made 4,800gns to A Young, Girvan Mains, Ayrshire, who also paid 4,000gns for the reserve overall champion Rednock Reggie, from the same home.

The Cleuchhead female production sale from the Livesey family, saw the five in-calf heifers top at 2,500gns to average £2,310.

Beoch Farms, Stranraer, purchased three, while JM Fisher, Stranraer, secured the other two.