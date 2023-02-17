‘It takes one person to spot him’: North YouTuber makes documentary on disappearance of Finn Creaney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A YouTube documentary maker from Thurso has broadcast a 40minute documentary on the disappearance of Finn Creaney from the Highlands.

The video, A Wandering Wildcat: The Tragic Disappearance of Finn Creaney (Missing Person Full Documentary), made by David MacMurdo, has already been viewed 9,000 times.

Mr Creaney, 32, from the Tain area, went missing on March 25, 2022, and in spite of many searches of the area there have been no sightings of him, or any of his distinctive belongings he had with him on the day.

He was wearing a long brown leather jacket slightly aged and its a replica of Aragorn’s ranger outfit from Tolkien trilogy Lord of the Rings.

He also had a green wool poncho and green Berghaus rucksack with him, he was wearing brown walking boots going above the ankle.

Mr Creaney is a survival expert at Wild Bushcraft. He was married to Lucy and the couple have one child.

On the day he went missing, he was hiking between Loch Naver, in Sutherland, to Golspie on the east coast – some 30miles away.

The video was made with the permission of Mr Creaney’s family and it poses questions about where he might be.

‘An upbeat little brother’

A veteran YouTuber of 18years, Mr MacMurdo said the video was one of the most important he has ever made, and as though Mr Creaney was his “upbeat little brother”.

In his preamble to the film, Mr MacMurdo said: “In this video I share the mysterious and heartbreaking story of survivalist, YouTuber, and missing person Finn Creaney.

“I also assess the facts of the case in an attempt to determine what most likely happened to him.

“Like the vast majority of missing person cases, that of Finn Creaney is little known outside of his local area, so I’m using the platform that I have to raise awareness of the situation.

“My channel is not about missing people, but Finn’s story resonated with me for reasons that I explain in this video.”

“In fact it resonated with me so strongly that I consider this particular feature video of mine to be completely in line with the spiritual theme of my channel.”

The film is divided into four parts: Making sense of the facts, what might have happened?, how you can help? and what happens now?

He added: “If I hadn’t made this video, I’d have been disobeying my conscience, and as I keep saying, that’s something you should just never do.

“While I need to continue to produce content on other subjects, Finn will remain my priority, and I will be working behind the scenes.”

A post on the Search for Finn Creaney Facebook page said: “Check this out if you have not watched it.

‘It takes one person to spot him’

“A local YouTuber got in touch recently and asked if he could make a video to help spread the word about Finn!

“Super grateful as it does help spread awareness that Finn is still Missing and we want him home.

“It takes one person to spot him so spreading the word and keeping the search alive is key to getting Finn home.”

It continued: “Anyone who may have seen Finn or have any information at all is urged to contact Search for Finn Creaney Facebook or Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer quoting reference 0912 of March 28.”