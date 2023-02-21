New £6 million cash pot to keep Shetland ferries afloat confirmed by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New £6 million cash pot to keep Shetland ferries afloat confirmed by Scottish Government

By Chloe Irvine
February 21, 2023, 4:19 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 6:03 pm
Linga ferry setting off from Whalsay, Shetland
Scottish Government pledges almost £6 million to keep Shetland inter-island ferries afloat. Image of Whalsay's 'Linga' ferry supplied by Shutterstock

The Scottish Government is pledging £6 million to keep Shetland’s inter-island ferries running amid rising fuel costs.

Shetland Islands Council confirmed Deputy First Minister John Swinney has agreed to fill the revenue gap needed to run inter-island ferries.

Ferry services run to nine islands and during the next financial year the annual cost of running these vessels will amount to £23 million.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Ferries are a lifeline service’

Mr Swinney told the Scottish Parliament: “I recognise the difficulties being faced by our island authorities in managing the cost increases facing their inter-islands ferry network due to the effects of inflation and rising fuel prices.

“The government gave a commitment some years ago to fully fund those services so the second commitment is that that is a commitment we will honour.

“We recognise there are increased costs and my officials are engaging with councils specifically on the level of funding required and Parliament will be informed once those decisions have concluded.”

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council, said: “The importance of the inter-island ferry service to life in Shetland cannot be overestimated.

Shetland Island Council leader Emma Macdonald
Shetland Island Council leader Emma Macdonald. Image supplied by Shetland Island Council.

“The ferry service is the social and economic backbone of our islands. The ferries take commuters to work and essentials to community shops. The ferries take patients to hospital and children to school.

“They are a lifeline in the truest sense of the word, and the key to unlocking economic success not just for Shetland, but for all of Scotland.”

In January, the UK Government agreed to provide £27 million in its Levelling Up funds to give Fair Isle its first new ferry in almost 40 years along with new terminals.

Fair Isle in Shetland who is set to receive a new ferry
Fair Isle. Image: Angela Irvine

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick said: “I am glad to see the Scottish Government recognise the difficulties that our island authorities face in managing the cost increases and how that impacts the inter-islands ferry network due to the effects of inflation and rising fuel prices.

“The SNP made a commitment to fully fund these vital services and it’s clear that this will be honoured through engaging with councils specifically on the level of funding required.”

“The route is a lifeline for the community and a new ferry helps secure it for years to come and will give a much needed boost to island confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste
Alan Mackenzie, Pipe Major of the Isle of Skye Pipe Band standing by a road sign in Portree
Isle of Skye Pipe Band to perform in Arizona
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
Inverness Community Food Shed has launched a campaign to save it from closure thanks to fundraisers. Image: Inverness Food Pantry/ Facebook.
Campaign launched to save Inverness community food sheds
Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Unite Union leaders are warning island flights, including those departing from Stornoway Airport, could face months of disruption unless a successful pay deal is secured. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'The future is bleak': Unite leaders urge HIAL and Scottish Government ministers to continue…

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Stewart Milne worker holding hedgehog home being installed in Alford
Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline
Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS.
Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o' Dee on loan from Elgin City
CR0039006 Locator of Aberdeen First Bus - Number 1 Picture by Kenny Elrick 18/10/2022
Union warns Aberdeen bus depot workers' strike may hit services
2
Brenda Page told her family she was scared to return home during a visit to Ipswich. Image: Police Scotland.
Brenda Page told family she was 'afraid' to return to Aberdeen a week before…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented