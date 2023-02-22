Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor interest rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Discount for drinks if you order in Gaelic: VisitScotland highlights language benefits as visitor interest rises

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2023, 7:25 pm
Gaelic is a key factor in people coming to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic is a key factor in people coming to Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

If you are a Gaelic tourist or native speaker, a culture centre in Stornoway is offering you discount on drinks if you order in Gaelic.

That is one of a good many benefits of Gaelic language and culture to the Scottish economy and tourist, say VisitScotland.

As people around the world celebrate Seachdain na Gàidhlig, World Gaelic Week, VisitScotland is highlighting the importance of the national language to Scotland’s tourism and events industry.

In the past year, the national tourism organisation has seen a significant increase in interest in Gaelic on its website.

The number of users visiting Gaelic-related content rose by 151% in 2022 compared to 2021, plus there was more than 660,000 views of its Scottish Gaelic Explained video on YouTube.

The increasing popularity of the language among visitors creates new opportunities for tourism and events businesses across Scotland to incorporate Gaelic, helping create authentic and immersive experiences visitors crave.

Gaelic toolkit

To support businesses and encourage those already embracing Gaelic to share their story, VisitScotland has created a Gaelic toolkit with support from national Gaelic development body Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

It features resources, real life business examples and practical suggestions for incorporating the language from teaching staff basic phrases to translating local place names to reveal their Gaelic meanings and using Gaelic in marketing materials.

Joy Dunlop is encouraging everyone to speak Gaelic. Image: BBC Alba.

Lyn Donnelly, VisitScotland senior responsible tourism manager, said: “Gaelic is such a unique and special part of our culture, and this week is a timely reminder for all of us about the need to protect and preserve Scotland’s cultural heritage for future generations.

“The increasing popularity of Gaelic presents an exciting opportunity for the tourism and events businesses across Scotland to incorporate Gaelic in their offering, creating authentic and immersive experiences we know visitors are looking for and strengthens our appeal as a destination.”

An Taigh Ceilidh – Stornoway

An Taigh Cèilidh is a new Gaelic community and culture centre in popular visitor spot, Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, where visitors get a drinks discount if they try ordering in Gaelic.

Magaidh Nic a’ Ghobhainn and Teàrlach Wilson opened the venture after finding that there was a demand for a dedicated Gaelic language and culture space in the Gaelic heartland.

For the An Taigh Cèilidh team, Gaelic is proving to be a draw for visitors and a boost to their holiday experience.

Mr Wilson said: “People visiting Scotland want to see what’s special about Gaelic. They are interested in the culture, history, and community.

“Gaelic is an essential and enduring component of Scotland. The language that gives us so many of its place names, and the culture that gives us so many things that we think of as distinctly Scottish like our music, shortbread, and tweed.”

Gaelic language does much for tourism. Atomic Piseag Ladies Gaelic Choir left the Mod as champions after winning a host of accolades in the event’s choir competitions in Perth. Image: Phil Glen.

The project has had a hugely positive reaction from locals and visitors alike.

Joy Dunlop, director of Seachdain na Gàidhlig, said: “The importance of Gaelic both here in Scotland and abroad is clear, with there being a tangible increase in both interest in and understanding of our nature language and culture.

“This is none more obvious than in the tourism and events sector, with Gaelic being an inspiration for people visiting our beautiful country. Tourism drives the Scottish economy and Gaelic is at the heart of this for many.

“The second ever Seachdain na Gàidhlig is looking bigger and better than we’d imagined, with over 100 events taking place across the globe; most of which wouldn’t have been possible without the extra funding allocated to us by Bòrd na Gàidhlig. Do check out www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot to see how you can get involved – it’s not too late!”

