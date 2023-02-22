Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
February 22, 2023, 7:52 pm
Taylor Thain has signed for Forres Mechanics
Taylor Thain has signed for Forres Mechanics

Forres Mechanics have signed midfielder Taylor Thain from fellow Breedon Highland League club Inverurie Locos.

Thain has joined the Can-Cans ahead of tonight’s game against Clachnacuddin at Mosset Park on a three-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2026.

The 20-year-old from Inverness has previously played for Caley Thistle, Aldershot and Welsh sides Bangor City and Cefn Druids.

Thain joined Inverurie in August, but has now switched Forres and manager Steven MacDonald is looking forward to working with his new recruit.

He said: “Technically he’s a very good player. You can tell straight away from speaking to him that he’s got a great attitude for the game and a lot of desire to improve.

“I’ve had reports from Richard Hastings and a few others as well which said the same and these are the types of players we want to be taking to the club.

“Taylor has got some good experience, he’s been down in England and Wales. As much as anything that was probably good life experience and it will do him good.

“When we heard Taylor was living in Inverness that was also an attraction for us, I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s got ambitions to kick on in the game and hopefully he can do that with us.”

