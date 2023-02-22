Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics have signed midfielder Taylor Thain from fellow Breedon Highland League club Inverurie Locos.

Thain has joined the Can-Cans ahead of tonight’s game against Clachnacuddin at Mosset Park on a three-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2026.

The 20-year-old from Inverness has previously played for Caley Thistle, Aldershot and Welsh sides Bangor City and Cefn Druids.

Thain joined Inverurie in August, but has now switched Forres and manager Steven MacDonald is looking forward to working with his new recruit.

He said: “Technically he’s a very good player. You can tell straight away from speaking to him that he’s got a great attitude for the game and a lot of desire to improve.

“I’ve had reports from Richard Hastings and a few others as well which said the same and these are the types of players we want to be taking to the club.

“Taylor has got some good experience, he’s been down in England and Wales. As much as anything that was probably good life experience and it will do him good.

“When we heard Taylor was living in Inverness that was also an attraction for us, I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He’s got ambitions to kick on in the game and hopefully he can do that with us.”