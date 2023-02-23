Three rescued in Cairngorms as mountain rescue team battles blizzard conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three climbers were left stranded last night after becoming lost in the Cairngorms, requiring assistance from mountain rescue in a seven-hour operation.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) were dispatched at around 5.30pm on Wednesday to assist three climbers who had become stuck.

On a trip from a climbing school in England, the trio of one man and two women had been traversing the hills near Coire an Lochan when they went off-route.

CMRT leader Iain Cornfoot said the trio could have found got lost due to the snow conditions, which he says made it “difficult to find the route back”.

Stuck on a crag and without ropes or climbing equipment, the climbers could not move and were there for five hours until CMRT arrived.

A crew of 22 members made their way up into the hills to assist the trio, setting up a rigging system to lower one team member nearly 200ft down.

Climbers stuck for five hours in steep snow

In a video posted to social media, CMRT members can be seen pulling together to hoist the climbers, with the team working in “poor visibility, driving snow and severe wind chill”.

CMRT were called out at 5.30pm yesterday to a party of 3 who had become crag fast after going off route in Coire an Lochan. Without ropes and technical equipment the 3 were unable to ascend or retreat of the climb. 22 team members made their way onto the hill and were able to set up a rigging system that allowed one team member to be lowered down to the casualties. Each casualty was then hauled up to safety one at a time. The casualties were very cold but after some rewarming they were able to walk off the hill with everyone back at base for 0100.This is the second call out within a week of this nature. The current lean snow conditions are leading to difficult conditions even on normal lower grade routes. Posted by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday, 23 February 2023

By the time all three climbers were hauled up to safety, they were “very cold” due to the blizzard-like conditions.

CMRT members helped them get warm before the group proceeded down the hills and back to the base arriving at around 1am, seven and half hours after they set off.

Mr Cornfoot warns that snow conditions are “lean” meaning there isn’t a lot of snow cover on the mountains.

This could be hazardous for people not familiar with the routes.

It is the second call-out for the CMRT this week after the team rescued three people on February 20, who had become stuck on a crag near Coire an t-Sneachda.