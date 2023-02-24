Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly

By Chloe Irvine
February 24, 2023, 4:12 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 8:31 pm
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.

Two bus passengers have been taken to hospital after an “incident” with a car in Beauly.

An incident involving a bus and car has taken place on Station Road in the Highland village with emergency services called to the scene.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to Raigmore Hospital. Police have confirmed the vehicles did not collide during the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 2.40pm to a report of road traffic incident involving a bus and a car on Station Road, Beauly.

“Emergency services attended and two passengers on the bus, were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.”

The road was not closed but partially blocked while the bus was recovered.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We were at a road traffic collision on Station Road, we had four appliances on the scene.

“We got the call at 2.46pm and we left the scene at 4.30pm.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Inverness biker to complete huge 1,600-mile journey as Disney character in latest fundraising drive…
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Rail group crosses fingers hoping government ditches fully dualling A9
Recyclable items from blue bin
Highland Council denies 'misleading' Lochaber rumour that blue bin materials aren't recycled
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Inverness hospital ordered to improve safety of mental health patients and staff
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Eden Court could fill Ironworks void says Monsterfest organiser
caithness birth
Progress in Caithness and Lochaber hospital projects
Campaigners with placards at Evanton Railway Station
'We'll all be on zimmers before Evanton Railway Station reopens' says riled community campaigners
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Story of six mysterious skeletons found under kitchen in Applecross home to be shared
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Future of Newtonmore care home secured as NHS Highland take over operations
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Highland Park releases oldest malt to celebrate 225th anniversary - but you'll need £39,000…

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
4
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
5
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
6
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
7
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
8
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
9
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Emergency services on the scene of road traffic collision in Beauly.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented