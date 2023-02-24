Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two bus passengers have been taken to hospital after an “incident” with a car in Beauly.

An incident involving a bus and car has taken place on Station Road in the Highland village with emergency services called to the scene.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to Raigmore Hospital. Police have confirmed the vehicles did not collide during the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 2.40pm to a report of road traffic incident involving a bus and a car on Station Road, Beauly.

“Emergency services attended and two passengers on the bus, were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.”

The road was not closed but partially blocked while the bus was recovered.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We were at a road traffic collision on Station Road, we had four appliances on the scene.

“We got the call at 2.46pm and we left the scene at 4.30pm.”