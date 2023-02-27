Three pregnant sheep killed by dog in attack on Highland farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Three pregnant sheep killed by dog in attack on Highland farm

David Mackay By David Mackay
February 27, 2023, 4:54 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 4:57 pm
Police have reminded dog owners about the importance of keeping them under control. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Police have reminded dog owners about the importance of keeping them under control. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Three sheep close to giving birth have been killed by a dog at a farm in the Highlands.

Police have launched an investigation following the shocking incident that happened in Arisaig at about 9pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, dog owners and walkers have been reminded to keep their pets under control near livestock.

Not keeping dogs under control near sheep or other farm animals can lead to fines of up to £40,000 or a 12-month prison sentence.

A police spokesman said: “Lambing season is well under way in Scotland and these sheep were due to give birth shortly. It was incredibly distressing for the farmer.

“Livestock attacks are a priority for us and we are doing all we can to find out exactly what happened.

“Dog owners and walkers are reminded to keep their dogs under control when walking near livestock.

“Livestock worrying and attacks may result in injury, miscarriage or even death, and it is the dog owner’s responsibility to ensure the dog is under control.”

Anyone with information about the Arisaig incident should police on 101, quoting incident 0928 from February 25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

