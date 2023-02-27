Three pregnant sheep killed by dog in attack on Highland farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three sheep close to giving birth have been killed by a dog at a farm in the Highlands.

Police have launched an investigation following the shocking incident that happened in Arisaig at about 9pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, dog owners and walkers have been reminded to keep their pets under control near livestock.

Not keeping dogs under control near sheep or other farm animals can lead to fines of up to £40,000 or a 12-month prison sentence.

A police spokesman said: “Lambing season is well under way in Scotland and these sheep were due to give birth shortly. It was incredibly distressing for the farmer.

“Livestock attacks are a priority for us and we are doing all we can to find out exactly what happened.

“Dog owners and walkers are reminded to keep their dogs under control when walking near livestock.

“Livestock worrying and attacks may result in injury, miscarriage or even death, and it is the dog owner’s responsibility to ensure the dog is under control.”

Anyone with information about the Arisaig incident should police on 101, quoting incident 0928 from February 25, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.