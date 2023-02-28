More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following the death of a hillwalker and his dog in Glencoe, a fundraiser has been set up to pay for a funeral.

Kyle Sambrook, from West Yorkshire, travelled to Lochaber accompanied by his Beagle, Bane, on February 18.

It is believed the 33-year-old was planning to walk and wild camp near Glencoe and climb Buachaille Etive Mor.

However, after failing to return as he had planned, a search and rescue operation was launched.

After almost a week of searching, rescue teams confirmed the bodies of Kyle Sambrook and his dog were found nearly 100ft down a narrow gully on February 26.

In memory of Mr Sambrook, family member Katie Westwood organised a fundraiser on behalf of his younger sister, Rachel.

Mr Sambrook wished to have his body cremated and scattered in his “favourite place”, Scotland.

Extra funds will be donated to mountain rescue teams.

The family also want to do the same for his dog, Bane, “so Kyle can remain with his best friend, son, his everything”.

Initially aiming to raise £5,000, donations have been flooding in, and within one day of launching the GoFundMe page, it has already raised more than £10,000.

Nearly 500 donations, including one for £1,000, have been given, with the organiser pledging that any additional money will go to the local mountain rescue teams.

Donations also came with words of support for Mr Sambrook’s family during this time.

Tim Campain, who donated £25, wrote: “Hope it will bring a little comfort to Kyle and Bane’s loved ones that they will both be together forever in the place they loved.”

Julie Croft donated £5 and wrote: “I also want to help Kyle and Bane to be laid to rest together in Scotland and also help the amazing mountain and rescue teams.”

Gemma Dale, who donated £100, wrote: “Thank you, Kyle, for making the days you were given that much brighter for the rest of us. Rest Easy with your loyal travel buddy Bane. Fly High…with love from Gemma, Matt and Charlie.”

Danielle Beer donated £10 and wrote: “Being part of the wider hiking community and fellow adventurer with my fury friend by my side this really broke my heart here. Thoughts are with Kyle’s family and friends at this difficult time.”