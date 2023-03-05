60-year-old telephone exchange offering stunning views near Ullapool up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An old telephone exchange building in an idyllic village north of Ullapool with plenty of potential will go under the hammer this week.

The 60-year-old property in Achiltibuie is being put up for sale by Online Property Auctions Scotland on Thursday, with a guide price of £25,000.

The owner has decided to sell after seeing other similar properties fetching more than expected at auction.

This property, 25 miles north of Ullapool, offers stunning views of Bandentarbat Bay.

Views out across the bay and towards the Summer Isles make it an enchanting place to be on an evening as the sun sets.

Potential buyers could redevelop the site into a holiday home, subject to planning, or make a home from the existing building.

Plenty of interest already

A spokeswoman at Online Property Auctions Scotland says there has been a lot of interest in the property so far and expects it to go for higher than the guide price.

This would continue the trend of old telephone exchanges raking in more money due to lots of interest.

Last year, the first telephone exchange sold went on the market for a guide price of £15,000 and sold for a whopping £83,000, with a second fetching £70,000.

The property is in an ideal location for people who enjoy the outdoors with activities including fishing, watersports, hiking and walking all close by.

Achiltibuie is in an area known as Coigach, home to around 250 people and has been the setting for at least five films.

Amenities include a busy craft shop and art gallery exhibiting local artisan’s work, a local shop and filling station, the Community Hall and library, doctors’ surgery and a charity shop.