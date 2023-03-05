Injured Cairngorm climber taken in a helicopter during ‘heavy snow shower’ after suffering a fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injured Cairngorm climber was rescued during a heavy snow storm after suffering a fall.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was called out yesterday afternoon to a solo climber who fell in Coire an t-Sneachda and suffered a “lower leg injury.”

The team said in a Twitter post it had rescued the climber despite challenging weather conditions.

The post said: “A heavy snow shower and poor visibility prevented coastguard rescue helicopter 151 flying into location, and they were standing by at Glenmore Lodge.

“The team packaged the casualty into a stretcher and lowered them to the Coire floor. As the casualty reached the Coire floor there was a break in the weather and rescue 151 were able to fly in and winch the casualty into the helicopter.”

The post expressed gratitude towards the climbers who “raised the alarm” and the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance during the rescue.

Earlier this week, a man was described as being “extremely lucky to be alive” after climbers on a training exercise in the Cairngorms heard him shouting as he fell.

The man in his 40s was on his own when he fell in the Loch Etchachan area, near Ben Macdui.

Iain Cornfoot, leader of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said: “They undoubtedly saved his life by giving immediate medical aid and raising the alarm, because the man would not have been able to call for help as he was on his own and badly injured.

“He must have fallen hundreds of feet on a steep snow slope and hit rocks or debris on the way down. He had multiple injuries but was conscious.”