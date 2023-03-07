‘Last chance’ to save green space at government-owned farm near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Last chance’ to save green space at government-owned farm near Inverness

By John Ross
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 7:57 pm
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness
A community group wants to create a green hub at the government-owned Knocknagael Farm near Inverness

A campaign group says a hearing this month is the last chance to save a green space near Inverness for community use.

Knocknagael Ltd is a charity aiming to create a green hub to grow local produce on part of a farm owned by the Scottish Government.

It says proposals for the 20-acre site at Knocknagael bull stud would allow people to benefit from “a rural oasis in an increasingly urban landscape”.

What is planned in the green hub?

Plans under consideration include a community garden and orchard, allotments, food growing areas, and outdoor walking paths.

The group also wants to protect the land against future housing developments.

The Scottish Government previously came under fire when part of the farm was earmarked to be sold off to developers.

In 2021, Knocknagael Ltd submitted a bid for the Smiddy Field under the Community Empowerment Act which allows groups to request to take over land or buildings they feel they could make better use of.

The bull farm provides a services to crofts.

The request was turned down as the government said land previously identified as surplus is now integral to the farm management plans.

It was also considered that the land may be used in future for affordable housing.

An appeal was lodged and a hearing will be held in Inverness on March 14.

Knocknagael Ltd chair Dr Maria de la Torre said the site is a very small part of the overall farm but could have huge benefits for the community.

Huge demand for community allotments

“We see this as the last chance to get the land into community ownership. There is a huge demand for allotments and access to land.

“The Scottish Government’s own policy is to empower communities by letting them have assets, so this could be a missed opportunity.

“In the long term, if the community does not acquire the field, we could lose that land to housing.

“We have had a lot of housing in this area and more going up. There is not the community spaces and green spaces that people need.”

The Scottish Government bull stud at Knocknagael was opened in 2013. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said the green hub proposal has strong public backing, with a 2020 consultation  receiving more than 340 responses of support.

At the same time, there has been significant opposition to developing the site for housing.

MP Drew Hendry says the group has an “ambitious and credible plan”.

“Everybody understands the need for further housing, especially when it includes social housing, but I believe that there is space there for both.

Plans would benefit many in the community

“I’ve been happy to give my support to their aims as I have no doubt that what they are proposing would benefit many in the local community.

“I hope that the appeal will provide an opportunity to take their plans forward.”

A Scottish Government said it awaits the outcome of the review hearing.

The asset transfer request was turned down when land on another farm to be used by the bull stud was no longer available.

The green hub plan has public support says local charity.

It was then decided the loss of agricultural land at Smiddy Field would have an unacceptable impact on the stud operations.

It was also felt that the transfer would lead to additional farm costs being passed onto the crofters using the bull hire service.

