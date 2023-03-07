‘Last chance’ to save green space at government-owned farm near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign group says a hearing this month is the last chance to save a green space near Inverness for community use.

Knocknagael Ltd is a charity aiming to create a green hub to grow local produce on part of a farm owned by the Scottish Government.

It says proposals for the 20-acre site at Knocknagael bull stud would allow people to benefit from “a rural oasis in an increasingly urban landscape”.

What is planned in the green hub?

Plans under consideration include a community garden and orchard, allotments, food growing areas, and outdoor walking paths.

The group also wants to protect the land against future housing developments.

The Scottish Government previously came under fire when part of the farm was earmarked to be sold off to developers.

In 2021, Knocknagael Ltd submitted a bid for the Smiddy Field under the Community Empowerment Act which allows groups to request to take over land or buildings they feel they could make better use of.

The request was turned down as the government said land previously identified as surplus is now integral to the farm management plans.

It was also considered that the land may be used in future for affordable housing.

An appeal was lodged and a hearing will be held in Inverness on March 14.

Knocknagael Ltd chair Dr Maria de la Torre said the site is a very small part of the overall farm but could have huge benefits for the community.

Huge demand for community allotments

“We see this as the last chance to get the land into community ownership. There is a huge demand for allotments and access to land.

“The Scottish Government’s own policy is to empower communities by letting them have assets, so this could be a missed opportunity.

“In the long term, if the community does not acquire the field, we could lose that land to housing.

“We have had a lot of housing in this area and more going up. There is not the community spaces and green spaces that people need.”

She said the green hub proposal has strong public backing, with a 2020 consultation receiving more than 340 responses of support.

At the same time, there has been significant opposition to developing the site for housing.

MP Drew Hendry says the group has an “ambitious and credible plan”.

“Everybody understands the need for further housing, especially when it includes social housing, but I believe that there is space there for both.

Plans would benefit many in the community

“I’ve been happy to give my support to their aims as I have no doubt that what they are proposing would benefit many in the local community.

“I hope that the appeal will provide an opportunity to take their plans forward.”

A Scottish Government said it awaits the outcome of the review hearing.

The asset transfer request was turned down when land on another farm to be used by the bull stud was no longer available.

It was then decided the loss of agricultural land at Smiddy Field would have an unacceptable impact on the stud operations.

It was also felt that the transfer would lead to additional farm costs being passed onto the crofters using the bull hire service.

