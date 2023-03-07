Confirmed: Fraserburgh Academy art annexe flats named after designer who learned skills at school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s former academy annexe will be renamed in honour of one of the town’s “most famous loons” – fashion designer Bill Gibb.

Work is ongoing to convert the building on Dennyduff Road, which previously housed art and drama classrooms, into 16 one-bedroom apartments.

Councillors approved the “first class” development in March last year.

Plans were recently unveiled to name the building Bill Gibb Court after the iconic fashion designer who hailed from the north-east.

Building’s new name ‘very apt’

The proposal was considered by the Banff and Buchan area committee earlier today.

Committee chairwoman, councillor Doreen Mair, welcomed the planned moniker.

She said: “It has been a long-held desire of mine to name a building or street in Fraserburgh after one of its most famous loons.

“Bill was actually taught and received great encouragement for his future career in this building, so I think it’s a very apt building to be named after him.

“I know the family very much appreciate that this acknowledgement of his success is firmly established in Fraserburgh now.”

The committee unanimously agreed to approve the name.

Who is Bill Gibb?

Bill was born to parents George and Jessie Gibb in January 1943 near New Pitsligo.

He was raised by his grandparents on a farm at Lochpots and later attended Fraserburgh Academy.

While at the school, his teachers noted his talents and urged Bill to apply to an art school in London.

Bill went on to have an illustrious career in the 1960s and 70s, and found himself working with stars including Twiggy and Bianca Jagger, the ex-wife of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

But sadly Bill died in 1988 aged just 44 after a battle with bowel cancer.

When will the Fraserburgh development be finished?

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing service is currently working on refurbishing the annexe.

Work on the project, which is expected to take a year to complete, started last month.

