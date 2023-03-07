Confirmed: Fraserburgh Academy art annexe flats named after designer who learned skills at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Confirmed: Fraserburgh Academy art annexe flats named after designer who learned skills at school

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 7, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 7, 2023, 8:01 pm
Bill Gibb at a fashion show in Cults in 1972. Image: DC Thomson Design
Bill Gibb at a fashion show in Cults in 1972. Image: DC Thomson Design

Fraserburgh’s former academy annexe will be renamed in honour of one of the town’s “most famous loons” – fashion designer Bill Gibb.

Work is ongoing to convert the building on Dennyduff Road, which previously housed art and drama classrooms, into 16 one-bedroom apartments.

Councillors approved the “first class” development in March last year.

The former Fraserburgh Academy annexe will be renamed Bill Gibb Court. Image: Google Street View

Plans were recently unveiled to name the building Bill Gibb Court after the iconic fashion designer who hailed from the north-east.

Building’s new name ‘very apt’

The proposal was considered by the Banff and Buchan area committee earlier today.

Committee chairwoman, councillor Doreen Mair, welcomed the planned moniker.

She said: “It has been a long-held desire of mine to name a building or street in Fraserburgh after one of its most famous loons.

“Bill was actually taught and received great encouragement for his future career in this building, so I think it’s a very apt building to be named after him.

“I know the family very much appreciate that this acknowledgement of his success is firmly established in Fraserburgh now.”

The former Fraserburgh Academy annexe is currently being converted into 16 flats. Image: Google Street View

The committee unanimously agreed to approve the name.

Who is Bill Gibb?

Bill was born to parents George and Jessie Gibb in January 1943 near New Pitsligo.

He was raised by his grandparents on a farm at Lochpots and later attended Fraserburgh Academy.

While at the school, his teachers noted his talents and urged Bill to apply to an art school in London.

Fashion designer Bill Gibb was given great encouragement by his teachers during his time at Fraserburgh Academy.

Bill went on to have an illustrious career in the 1960s and 70s, and found himself working with stars including Twiggy and Bianca Jagger, the ex-wife of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

But sadly Bill died in 1988 aged just 44 after a battle with bowel cancer.

When will the Fraserburgh development be finished?

Aberdeenshire Council’s housing service is currently working on refurbishing the annexe.

Work on the project, which is expected to take a year to complete, started last month.

You can learn more about Bill Gibb’s life and career below:

Bill Gibb: The ordinary north-east loon who became an extraordinary global fashion icon

