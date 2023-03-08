Highland woman ‘blown away’ after fundraiser secures nearly £10,000 towards MS treatment in Mexico

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland woman who has an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis (MS) says a fundraising campaign will help her pay for an innovative stem cell treatment in Mexico.

Shetland-born Heidi Obern, 38, who now lives in Golspie, was given a devastating MS diagnosis just last month.

After having lost an incredible 11stones and becoming a social media star, her life took a turn for the worse in December when she awoke feeling unsteady on her feet.

The next day, after a visit to her GP, she found herself unable to walk.

‘Couldn’t see any colour’ in her right eye

Social work manager Ms Obern, was then airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, and with the help of steroid infusions she managed to spend the festive period with her family.

“When I got home I noticed in my right eye, I couldn’t see any colour,” she said.

MRI tests revealed that the root cause was an aggressive form of MS. In future, without treatment it is likely she will need a wheelchair.

MS is a neurological condition which affects the nerves. There is no cure for the condition, but it can be managed.

She has been informed that stem cell treatment is an option for the MS – something which the NHS cannot provide.

It is hoped the process at the Clinica Ruiz facility in Mexico, which has carried out more than 3,000 HSCT (haematopoietic stem cell transplantation) operations, will halt the MS.

Ms Obern is provisionally booked in for treatment in May.

‘Overwhelmed with kindness’

The MS Society says clinical trials have shown that HSCT is able to reduce relapses, and for some people their symptoms stabilise or get better, or their disability improves.

But it comes at a significant cost; around £60,000 will be needed, which includes the treatment, travel, living expenses and the cost of follow-up medication.

Facing a £10,000 funding gap, her friend Claire Lawson – also originally from Shetland – set up an online crowdfunding page to try to secure enough donations to send her to Mexico.

In just ten days more than £10,000 was raised – exceeding everyone’s expectations.

Ms Obern said she has been “blown away” by the number of donations made to the fundraising page.

She said: “I’m totally overwhelmed by the amount of kindness and support people all over the world, especially when times are hard”.

Weight loss journey

“I’ve got quite a huge following on Instagram because of my weight loss journey, so I’ve got people following me from all over the world who have been in contact with me.”

She said one impact of the treatment is that she stands to become infertile, but she plans to freeze her eggs prior to heading to Mexico.

“I feel that I don’t have any control over anything at the moment, and at least then, if I do decide I want to have a child at some point, I have that opportunity to do that,” she added.

Ms Obern expects to be in Mexico for around four weeks, before spending up to three months in isolation back home.

“It’d be really easy to bury my head in the sand and feel really sorry for myself, but it’s the people that’s taken an interest in this that’s really keeping me going just now,” Ms Obern said.

“The weight loss surgery saved my life, and I’m not going to let MS destroy it.

“I’m a fighter anyway, I’m not one to back down. I am determined that I am going to beat this.”