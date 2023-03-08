Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black Sheep Coffee reveals opening date for Aberdeen Union Square branch

By Andy Morton
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Black Sheep Coffee will open in Aberdeen's Union Square ahead of the summer. Image: Black Sheep Coffee
Black Sheep Coffee will open in Aberdeen's Union Square ahead of the summer. Image: Black Sheep Coffee

Black Sheep Coffee, the global cafe chain started by St Andrews University flatmates, will open in Aberdeen in the next two months.

Already a fixture across the UK as well as France and the Philippines, Black Sheep will open its latest branch in Union Square shopping mall in early May.

The new store will take the space vacated last year by cake shop Patisserie Valerie, setting up a potential Union Square showdown with rivals.

The unit sits just metres from the Costa Coffee in the mall’s central concourse. Union Square also has a Starbucks and other cafes such as Muffin Break that serve speciality coffee.

Black Sheep Coffee will go head to head with Union Square rivals. Image: Black Sheep Coffee

An exact opening day for the new Black Sheep has yet to be set, however a company spokesperson said preparation work has already started.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be coming to the awesome city of Aberdeen,” Black Sheep communications assistant Tryfen Kil said.

Coffee chain with sites across the world

Black Sheep was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The company has since opened franchise stores across the UK, including in St Andrews last year. A shop will open in Dundee later this year.

Black Sheep founders Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet started the company in Camden. Image: Black Sheep Coffee

The company is also expanding globally, with a new site slated for Dallas, Texas. There is already a Black Sheep Coffee in Paris and in Manila.

As the name indicates, Black Sheep is keen to stand out from other coffee chains in the UK.

It was the first to serve specialty-grade Robusta coffee in the UK. Robusta has a higher caffeine content than the arabica beans used in most speciality coffee shops.

The chain also serves Norwegian waffles, organic smoothies and shakes and freshly-baked pastries.

Norwegian waffles are on the menu at Black Sheep Coffee. Image: Black Sheep Coffee

A signature drink at Black Sheep is the Black Hoof, a robusta bean espresso with coconut oil, cinnamon and milk. The Vietnamese Iced Coffee is espresso with whole milk and condensed milk over ice.

How big will Black Sheep Coffee’s Aberdeen premises be?

It will have 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

Black Sheep Coffee has some heavyweight backing.

Black Sheep Coffee also sells smoothies. Image: Black Sheep Coffee

In June 2019, the coffee chain raised £13 million in investment from a group of high-profile private investors, which included the first investor in the Spotify music streaming service, Tellef Thorleifsson.

The new Black Sheep Coffee in Aberdeen’s Union Square will open seven days a week from 6:30am to 8:30pm Monday to Friday, 6:30am to 9pm on Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.

