Home Entertainment

Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical marvel at Eden Court

By Lauren Robertson
March 10, 2023, 8:22 am Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:52 am
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness.
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness.

You could tell just how great a spectacle Cirque was from the number of people in the audience who were visibly gobsmacked throughout.

From kids jumping out of their seats as aerial acrobats spun through the air, to groups of friends grabbing each other’s arms as fireworks erupted from the stage.

With a name like Cirque: The Greatest Show, combined with the fact that it’s headed to a sold-out run in Aberdeen’s P&J Live, it’s safe to say I was expecting big things.

Cirque revolves around a mime artist – played by Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Magic Circle member Christian Lee – who lives his life in black and white before getting his first colour TV.

He turns it on for the first time, and what follows is an explosion of vibrant colour.

Aerial performers soared in Cirque: The Greatest Show, which is heading for P&J Live after thrilling audiences at Eden Court.

Cirque offers everything you would expect from the big top at Eden Court

Lee’s character is on stage in his little living room set-up for the entirety of the show, providing a constant source of hilarity and fun.

He had the audience in stitches on multiple occasions, including when he attempted to seduce a member of the audience he invited on stage.

Beyond the living room set is everything you would expect from the big top, yellow and red stripes, flashing lights and a huge illuminated Cirque sign in the centre.

I don’t think I have ever seen so many sequins in one place before, or in so many colours. The costuming was stunning throughout and really made you feel like you were watching something special.

If you are looking to be entertained then Cirque will more than deliver that to you.

Cirque is full of hits from the musicals and delighted audiences at Eden Court.

Each act is completely different to the one before it, with big energetic group numbers melting away into dramatic solo performances.

Every single person in the Cirque cast truly deserves to be there and has a whole set of talents to be proud of.

Female dancers Shonagh Leatherbarrow, Dione Hassell and Jess Walker punctuated each number with intricate but fun choreography by Lynsey Brown – incredible as individuals and immaculate as a trio.

Male dancers Stephen Strain and Rhys Richard threw the girls around with skill and frequently flipped across the stage with ease.

Cirque at Eden Court is full of moments you can scarcely believe

You could feel the heat from Andy Wakeford’s fire act at the back of the stalls and Pascal Haering, who incredibly trained as a physicist, was mesmerising in his spinning cube and cyr wheel performances. Tom Barrandon juggled – which I can’t even do standing still – while moving up and down a set of stairs.

At one point during skating duo Romy Bauer and Joel Hatton’s routine, the former was literally hanging around the latter’s neck, in the splits, while he spun in circles on a pedestal. If I hadn’t seen it, I wouldn’t believe it.

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
Cirque will leave you well and truly entertained.

Aerialist and quick-change artist Jennifer Van Gool stole the show every time she took to the stage, but the number that had her swinging from a chandelier was a standout.

The young girl sitting in the audience in front of me was like an act all of her own, so expressive, awed, and audibly appalled when any male appeared topless.

A musical masterpiece that is now heading for P&J Live

If musicals are your thing, then Cirque will be too.

As a huge fan, I loved the range of songs from hits like Hairspray, Moulin Rouge and of course The Greatest Showman, by which the show was inspired.

Lead vocalists Max Fox, Ashley Lloyd and Kristel Herrera were each truly stunning as soloists and harmonised perfectly as a group.

Come What May had to be a standout for me, it is one of my favourite songs and I have never seen it performed live – unless you count the rendition my sister and I do in the car, which I would not. I had shivers the entire time, it was simply beautiful.

Come Alive with the stunning show that is Cirque

The closing number, Come Alive, brought all performers on stage together for the first and only time in the show, which was the most brilliant way to end.

It was a proper feast for the eyes, with jugglers crossing paths with gymnasts doing backflips and aerial artists performing above.

I always think a mark of a good show is one you want to hop on stage and join in with.

It’s safe to say after last night’s performance, I’m off to join the Cirque-us.

Cirque will be in Inverness for one more night this Friday March 10 with tickets available at eden-court.co.uk.

The show will then move on to Aberdeen for three sold-out shows at P&J Live this Saturday and Sunday

