[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict building in Invergordon.

The fire service was made aware of the blaze in the Mill Street at 7pm on Thursday, and worked for more than two hours to extinguish the flames.

Police also attended the incident.

It is believed to be an abandoned mill that was on fire.

Police officers remained on the street until after 10pm after cordoning the area off.