Home News Highlands & Islands

Scotland’s history to come to life through re-enactments and story events

By Chris Cromar
March 13, 2023, 6:09 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 8:05 pm
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.

Scotland’s history will be brought to life this summer in a series of lively events.

Historic Environment Scotland has announced it summer schedule and will bring back its hugely popular historic re-enactments to military fortress Fort George.

Visitors will be able to take in the living history camps, going back in time to the Pictish era and the days of Romans, Vikings and Jacobites.

There will also be a section on First World War soldiers.

Previous events have proved popular. Image: Neil Hanna.

And to lighten the mood, there will also be the chance to enjoy a big band and swing dancers in the 1940s zone, or admire the skills of the stunt horse riders from Outlander as they perform a show inspired by the events of the Jacobite rising of 1745.

The events will run on August 12 and 13 at Fort George, Ardersier, near Inverness.

Fort George will host the re-enactment over a two-day period. Image: Your Reflection Studio.

Living History

Meanwhile in Moray, HES is hosting a series of living history events, where costumed performers will tell visitors about the history of Elgin Cathedral and the characters they portray.

Elgin Cathedral is one of a number of venues across the country featured. It will run on on selected dates between April 1-16.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at HES, said: “Our fun-packed annual events programme provides a wonderful opportunity for our visitors to experience some of our iconic sites and enjoy a range of fantastic, historically themed live performances and interactive experiences, while exploring and learning about Scotland’s rich heritage.

“Our events offer something for all ages to enjoy and we again look forward to welcoming visitors new and returning as we bring the stories of our past alive against the dramatic backdrop of many of our world-renowned historic sites.”

