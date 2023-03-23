Highland Council will not object to ‘necessary evil’ Skye overhead power line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council will not object to ‘necessary evil’ Skye overhead power line

Local councillors said the community would like more of the power line to be buried underground.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors welcomed the network investment in Skye but expressed sadness at the impact on the environment.
Councillors welcomed the network investment in Skye but expressed sadness at the impact on the environment.

Highland Council has lent its support to SSEN’s Skye reinforcement project – but only if a specific route is followed.

SSEN say the existing overhead transmission line in Skye is nearing the end of its working life. Their proposed new line is a £400 million investment in the network in one of the most remote areas of the UK.

If agreed by Scottish ministers, it will run for 110km, from Edinbane to Fort Augustus substations. The project also requires extensions to substations at Broadford and Edinbane, and the creation of a new switching station at Quoich Tee.

As a national scale development, its fate rests with the Scottish Government. Highland Council is one of the statutory consultees. The council held a joint meeting of its south and north planning committees on March 22, and agreed not to object to the plan.

However, planning experts and local councillors agreed they could only support one specific route through Kyle Rhea – and it sets the council at odds with NatureScot.

Only 15km to go underground

The mood in the council chamber was a fairly practical one. Councillors welcomed the SSEN investment in the Skye network but expressed sadness at the impact on the landscape.

Councillor Drew Millar summarised: “Although it’s probably a necessary evil, there’s no doubt the visual impact will be huge.”

Councillor Drew Millar called the Skye reinforcement project a ‘necessary evil’ that would improve Skye’s connectivity but have a detrimental effect on the natural environment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There were two main points of concern for local members. The first, that only a small section of the power line will be buried underground. Under current plans, SSEN will lay an underground line from North of Sligachan, across the River Sligachan, skirting the edge of the Cuillin Hills and following the A87 past Loch Sligachan and Loch Ainort.

“I’m sad that only a short length around the Cuillin mountain range will be underground,” said Mr Millar. “Fifteen kilometres out of 90 is not a lot.”

Mr Millar further claimed that the community had expected a much larger area to be underground, and local landowners may refuse access. However, council planners said SSEN believe large stretches of underground line could cause more maintenance problems. This would mean larger substations, so there’s a trade-off in terms of the visual impact.

‘Clear rejection of route B’

The community also made its views crystal clear regarding the route of the power line across the Kyle Rhea. Here, SSEN offered up two options.

Option A – SSEN’s preferred route – follows the existing overhead line then heads south near Loch Alsh to the existing crossing point, utilising the existing towers north of Kylerhea village.

Option B follows a more southern route down the Glen Arroch road, down the glen towards Kylerhea, traversing the hillside above the village and the ferry terminal. It would then head north through woodland to the existing overhead line’s crossing point over the Kyle Rhea.

Kyleakin waterfront and Loch Alsh. Image: Shutterstock

Both options have a significant impact on the Kinloch and Kyleakin Hills Special Area of Conservation. NatureScot has objected to both, but says option B will do the least ecological damage.

However, local community councillors strongly favour option A, as does the council’s own planning service. Highland Council planners say the alternative route carries significant landscape and visual impacts.

Their recommendation to councillors was to raise no objection to SSEN’s Skye reinforcement project, on the condition that the line follows route A.

Councillors briefly discussed “beefing up” an objection to route B. However, planners said any objection would automatically trigger a public inquiry. Instead, they urged members to support a plan that welcomes the network investment but clearly rules out option B.

Members agreed to this plan.

‘It’s not all up to us’

However, the council is not calling the shots in this planning application. As the planning official himself observed: “It’s not all up to us.”

As a national planning application, the council is one of a large number of consultees. NatureScot has already objected to the new overhead line, which cuts through no fewer than 10 special landscape areas.

So too have both the council’s forestry officer and Scottish Woodland Trust, which says this will lead to significant damage and loss of woodlands.

Highland Council is a consultee in the Skye reinforcement planning application. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Scottish ministers will now have to weigh up the benefits and risks before reaching a decision.

However, SSEN have welcomed the council’s overall support for the project.

A spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s decision by the Highland Council to support our Section 37 application for the replacement of the Fort Augustus to Skye overhead line.

“We also note the council’s clear support for our preferred alignment as the line passes Kylerhea, which is also supported by a number of our stakeholders, in particular the local community.”

