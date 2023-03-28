Six archaeology investigations in Orkney set to benefit from council money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Six archaeology investigations in Orkney set to benefit from council money

The world-famous Ness of Brodgar site is among six beneficiaries as the dig enters its penultimate year

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney archaeology
The Ness of Brodgay dig, Stenness. Image: Hugo Anderson Whymark.

Orkney councillors have agreed on how a pot of £40,000 should be divided up between six archaeological investigations in the county.

During a meeting of the council’s Development and Infrastructure committee this morning, members viewed proposals from council officers on how the cash should be split up

This year, the beneficiaries include the world-famous Ness of Brodgar dig and two projects in Rousay.

Each year, Orkney council awards grants for such projects. The report to councillors noted the “excellent value for money” it poses to the council.

During today’s meeting, councillors were told that such sites result in hundreds of thousands of pounds of media coverage for the county.

Half of the £40,000 is spent on projects on the Orkney Mainland, with the other £20,000 ringfenced to help projects on Orkney’s other islands.

Those running the investigations must apply to the council to benefit.

For 2023, the report recommended that the following projects on the Orkney Mainland receive support:

  • £9,500 will go to Stenness’s world-renowned Ness of Brodgar excavations.
  • £9,500 will go to The Cairns – Windwick Bay Field Project, in South Ronaldsay.
  • £1,000 will go to the project “In search of a lost passage tomb: excavations at Blomar, Holm.”

Notably, the Ness of Brodgar dig is entering its penultimate season this year. After the 2024 excavations, the site is to be “infilled” and post-excavation work will commence.

Orkney’s archaeology is ‘cornerstone of tourism industry’

As per today’s report, two projects on the island of Rousay should also be awarded grants.

These are:

  • The excavation at the Knowe of Swandro in Rousay will be awarded £4,000
  • A project called “Landscapes of Change: Archaeologies of the Rousay Clearances and the Westness estate” will get £10,254

Finally, a project titled “Improving access to Orkney Sites and Monuments Record: Ariel Photographs”, is to be awarded £5,746.

This project is set to take place in both the Orkney mainland and the South Isles. It will improve access to Orkney sites and monuments records.

Each of these projects – aside from the excavations at Blomar – asked for more than is it will be given.

When tallied up the cumulative asks from the projects would have been £80,319 – more than double the council’s budget.

With this in mind, councillor Gillian Skuse asked if the council had considered speaking to applicants and asking them if they would rather that the funding went to just one of Orkney’s archaeology digs, instead of being split between six.

Morag Robertson, economic development officer with the council, said it was policy to allocate it by splitting it between projects.

She also said that if discussions took place, as Mrs Skuse suggested, they would find that the Ness of Brodgar would “swallow up the whole of the budget every year.”

As well as media coverage from the sites, such projects play a major part in attracting tourists to Orkney.

Councillor Lindsay Hall called archaeology “the cornerstone of the county’s tourism industry.”

He added: “If we allow Orkney’s archaeology to just become a few stones and don’t keep improving the access to it, we do ourselves a disservice.”

Today’s decision from the committee will now have to go on to be ratified by full council.

