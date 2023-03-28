James Vincent says Caley Thistle stalwarts can bring experience of 2015 into fresh Scottish Cup push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

James Vincent says Caley Thistle stalwarts can bring experience of 2015 into fresh Scottish Cup push

Of the side that triumphed in 2015, only Aaron Doran, Danny Devine and Cammy Mackay are part of Billy Dodds’ current squad.

By Andy Skinner
James Vincent slides home the goal that won Caley Thistle the Scottish Cup.
James Vincent slides home the goal that won Caley Thistle the Scottish Cup.

James Vincent believes the remaining members of Caley Thistle’s class of 2015 will have a crucial role to play in this year’s Scottish Cup push.

Midfielder Vincent memorably netted Inverness’s late winner against Falkirk when John Hughes’ side lifted the club’s first major silverware eight years ago.

Inverness will once again face the Bairns at Hampden Park next month, after booking a last-four place in the competition.

Of the side that triumphed in 2015, only Aaron Doran, Danny Devine and Cammy Mackay are part of Billy Dodds’ current squad.

While a number of players will be relishing their first taste of the national stadium, Englishman Vincent feels those who were part of Inverness’s finest hour can bring vital experience.

James Vincent and Marley Watkins celebrate Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup win in 2015. Image: SNS

Vincent said: “The younger players coming through will absolutely relish it. The likes of Cameron Harper has really flourished, kicked on and done really well.

“There are also guys there such as Aaron Doran, Danny Devine and Billy Mckay who have been there and done it. There is a really good balance there.

“I know Billy wasn’t in the squad when we won the cup, but he has got great experience.

“I really think it’s these sorts of players they have to rely on.

“These guys have experienced it and you can’t take that away from them.”

Dream impact from bench – despite Caley Jags’ difficult circumstances

While Caley Thistle will be searching for a hero in their semi-final showpiece on April 29, there is no doubting Vincent’s place in Inverness folklore.

His winning goal came at a time when the game had swung into Falkirk’s favour, with Peter Grant cancelling out Marley Watkins’ opener shortly after Carl Tremarco was dismissed for the Highlanders.

The reshuffle forced middle-man Vincent to play at right-back, despite replacing Ryan Christie on 72 minutes.

Now 33 and playing for Northern Premier League side FC United of Manchester, Vincent admits the accolade of being a Scottish Cup final-winning goalscorer has still to truly sink in eight years down the line.

Vincent added: “I had just come off the back of a little niggly injury. I had been out for two weeks before and I don’t think I had played before the final.

“I understood why I wasn’t in the starting line-up – and John Hughes was a good manager. He would pull you aside and talk to you.

John Hughes with the Scottish Cup.

“Sometimes you don’t get that clear communication, which is a real disappointment.

“We were all pulling in the same direction.

“I came on with 20 minutes to go, and I was actually in the number 10 after replacing Ryan Christie.

“The tide was turning a little bit, so we just tried to freshen things up and get some legs in there to try and get a foothold in the game.

“There were obviously a couple of circumstances after that, and I found myself back at right-back when Carl got sent off.

“It wasn’t the original gameplan, but it worked out OK.

“It was a little bit sweeter that I was at right-back – I just saw the occasion.

James Vincent nets for Caley Thistle

“The fact I had just come on meant I was nice and fresh. I was always a fit player, but it gave me the opportunity to maybe run past other people.

“I found myself in a good position and just went with it.

“Football is about those memories, and that’s one that will always live with me.

“Still to this day, it probably hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“It will probably be when I hang the boots up, and maybe if I come back up to visit, that I will fully reflect on it.”

Vincent cherishes memories of Highlands

Vincent had joined Caley Jags two years previously from Kidderminster Harriers, and would spend a further season at Caledonian Stadium before joining Dundee.

He returned to Caley Jags for a second spell under John Robertson in 2019, by which point the club was in the Championship, but moved on again after two years.

With Inverness also finishing third in the Premiership in 2015, Vincent reflects fondly on his time in the Highlands.

He added: “It was a fantastic period of my career. I really enjoyed it up there, Terry Butcher and John Hughes built a real togetherness at Inverness.

“Naturally, we snowballed with that and managed to get a bit of success off the back of it.

“It wasn’t just a one-off. We were in the Premiership, competing and doing well most weeks.

James Vincent in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

“It wasn’t like it happened out of the blue. We had really built something special within the group, and the way we played football.

“It was a combination of bringing everything together which really paid dividends.

“A lot of the lads went on to have great careers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to 'keep standards high' for Morton…
Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle to appeal Sean Welsh's red card in 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle
Caley Thistle players celebrate Nathan Shaw's goal against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Ten-man Caley Thistle hold on to claim vital victory over Partick Thistle
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson says victory over Partick Thistle can put fresh spark into Caley Thistle's…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Midfielder Ben Woods made his Caley Thistle debut against Queen's Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ben Woods aiming to make Caley Thistle impact after returning from injury setback
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds looking for Caley Thistle to draw on experience in bid to make…

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban housing crisis - are short-term lets contributing to the problem?
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented