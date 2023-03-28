James Vincent says Caley Thistle stalwarts can bring experience of 2015 into fresh Scottish Cup push

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Vincent believes the remaining members of Caley Thistle’s class of 2015 will have a crucial role to play in this year’s Scottish Cup push.

Midfielder Vincent memorably netted Inverness’s late winner against Falkirk when John Hughes’ side lifted the club’s first major silverware eight years ago.

Inverness will once again face the Bairns at Hampden Park next month, after booking a last-four place in the competition.

Of the side that triumphed in 2015, only Aaron Doran, Danny Devine and Cammy Mackay are part of Billy Dodds’ current squad.

While a number of players will be relishing their first taste of the national stadium, Englishman Vincent feels those who were part of Inverness’s finest hour can bring vital experience.

Vincent said: “The younger players coming through will absolutely relish it. The likes of Cameron Harper has really flourished, kicked on and done really well.

“There are also guys there such as Aaron Doran, Danny Devine and Billy Mckay who have been there and done it. There is a really good balance there.

“I know Billy wasn’t in the squad when we won the cup, but he has got great experience.

“I really think it’s these sorts of players they have to rely on.

“These guys have experienced it and you can’t take that away from them.”

Dream impact from bench – despite Caley Jags’ difficult circumstances

While Caley Thistle will be searching for a hero in their semi-final showpiece on April 29, there is no doubting Vincent’s place in Inverness folklore.

His winning goal came at a time when the game had swung into Falkirk’s favour, with Peter Grant cancelling out Marley Watkins’ opener shortly after Carl Tremarco was dismissed for the Highlanders.

The reshuffle forced middle-man Vincent to play at right-back, despite replacing Ryan Christie on 72 minutes.

Now 33 and playing for Northern Premier League side FC United of Manchester, Vincent admits the accolade of being a Scottish Cup final-winning goalscorer has still to truly sink in eight years down the line.

Vincent added: “I had just come off the back of a little niggly injury. I had been out for two weeks before and I don’t think I had played before the final.

“I understood why I wasn’t in the starting line-up – and John Hughes was a good manager. He would pull you aside and talk to you.

“Sometimes you don’t get that clear communication, which is a real disappointment.

“We were all pulling in the same direction.

“I came on with 20 minutes to go, and I was actually in the number 10 after replacing Ryan Christie.

“The tide was turning a little bit, so we just tried to freshen things up and get some legs in there to try and get a foothold in the game.

“There were obviously a couple of circumstances after that, and I found myself back at right-back when Carl got sent off.

“It wasn’t the original gameplan, but it worked out OK.

“It was a little bit sweeter that I was at right-back – I just saw the occasion.

“The fact I had just come on meant I was nice and fresh. I was always a fit player, but it gave me the opportunity to maybe run past other people.

“I found myself in a good position and just went with it.

“Football is about those memories, and that’s one that will always live with me.

“Still to this day, it probably hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“It will probably be when I hang the boots up, and maybe if I come back up to visit, that I will fully reflect on it.”

Vincent cherishes memories of Highlands

Vincent had joined Caley Jags two years previously from Kidderminster Harriers, and would spend a further season at Caledonian Stadium before joining Dundee.

He returned to Caley Jags for a second spell under John Robertson in 2019, by which point the club was in the Championship, but moved on again after two years.

With Inverness also finishing third in the Premiership in 2015, Vincent reflects fondly on his time in the Highlands.

He added: “It was a fantastic period of my career. I really enjoyed it up there, Terry Butcher and John Hughes built a real togetherness at Inverness.

“Naturally, we snowballed with that and managed to get a bit of success off the back of it.

“It wasn’t just a one-off. We were in the Premiership, competing and doing well most weeks.

“It wasn’t like it happened out of the blue. We had really built something special within the group, and the way we played football.

“It was a combination of bringing everything together which really paid dividends.

“A lot of the lads went on to have great careers.”