Thurso voted sixth best place for surfing by Instagrammers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Thurso voted sixth best place for surfing by Instagrammers

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: October 2, 2022, 4:55 pm
Mark Boyd, from Thurso, surfs every day when he's not working offshore. Photo supplied by Thomas Horig.
Mark Boyd, from Thurso, surfs every day when he's not working offshore. Photo supplied by Thomas Horig.

Thurso has been crowned as the sixth most Instagrammable surfing spot in the world.

The north coast town was the only Scottish destination to reach the top 10 as part of a new study, carried out by ParkSleepFly.

The study analysed surfing related Instagram tags to uncover the most desirable spots around the world.

Thurso, known as the cold water surfing mecca of the world, features alongside some of the most picturesque destinations from Australia, Canada, the United Stated, Mexico and France.

A total of 4,265 tags were used to showcase Thurso.

Thurso, known as the cold water surfing mecca of the world. Image by Scottish Surf Championships.

Noosa in Queensland, Australia, took the top spot with 16,036 tags.

France took second place with 9,474 tags from Hossegor in Landes followed by Tofino on Vancouver Island in Canada taking third with 8,220 tags.

The findings come less than a year after the north coast town hosted the Scottish National Surfing Championships. 

The top 10 most instagrammable surfing spots in the world

Here’s a rundown of the top 10 surfing spots across the world:

  1. Noosa in Queensland, Australia: 16,036 tags.
  2. Hossegor in Landes, France: 9,474 tags
  3. Tofino on Vancouver Island, Canada: 8,220 tags
  4. Waikiki in Oahu, USA: 6,684 tags
  5. Huntington Beach in California, USA: 4,473 tags
  6. Thurso, Scotland: 4,265 tags
  7. Croyde, North Devon: 4,247 tags
  8. Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, Mexico: 3,449 tags
  9. San Clemente in California, USA: 3,108 tags
  10. Cocoa Beach in Florida, USA: 3,046 tags

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Gaia's Energy Adventure: Orkney pupils learning about renewables
Donation opens the door for pupils to learn about offshore energy
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Eilidh Ross, crofting law consultant, Camus Consulting. don't know. Supplied by Federation of Small Businesses Date; Unknown
Down on the croft with specialist lawyer Eilidh Ross
The Queen planting a tree at Balmoral
Dozens of trees to be planted across north and north-east in memory of the…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. UK-Norway fishing deal failure Picture shows; Freezer trawler Kirkella. At sea. Supplied by UK Fisheries Date; 10/09/2019; 79fc61a7-b440-4dc6-9b9e-73f487fee9f7 DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG
Scots fishers urge ministers to resist campaign for giant freezer trawler
loch ness marathon
More than 7,300 runners tackle Loch Ness Marathon to mark event's 20th anniversary
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a pupil-slapping teacher and a drug-dealing boxer
Anne Dyer
Bishop Anne Dyer fails to overturn suspension over bullying allegations
Police officer on duty on a city centre street during special event. ; Shutterstock ID 1117403717; purchase_order: PF; job: PF Short Story - Slowing Down; a6325f96-996c-4732-9f08-7f7797518e13
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following two-bike crash on A82
Bear Scotland were called to the A835 this morning following reports of a fallen tree near Rogie Falls. Image: DC Thomson/ Google Maps
Fallen tree closes the A835 near Rogie Falls

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks