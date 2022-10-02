Thurso voted sixth best place for surfing by Instagrammers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thurso has been crowned as the sixth most Instagrammable surfing spot in the world.

The north coast town was the only Scottish destination to reach the top 10 as part of a new study, carried out by ParkSleepFly.

The study analysed surfing related Instagram tags to uncover the most desirable spots around the world.

Thurso, known as the cold water surfing mecca of the world, features alongside some of the most picturesque destinations from Australia, Canada, the United Stated, Mexico and France.

A total of 4,265 tags were used to showcase Thurso.

Noosa in Queensland, Australia, took the top spot with 16,036 tags.

France took second place with 9,474 tags from Hossegor in Landes followed by Tofino on Vancouver Island in Canada taking third with 8,220 tags.

The findings come less than a year after the north coast town hosted the Scottish National Surfing Championships.

The top 10 most instagrammable surfing spots in the world

Here’s a rundown of the top 10 surfing spots across the world:

Noosa in Queensland, Australia: 16,036 tags. Hossegor in Landes, France: 9,474 tags Tofino on Vancouver Island, Canada: 8,220 tags Waikiki in Oahu, USA: 6,684 tags Huntington Beach in California, USA: 4,473 tags Thurso, Scotland: 4,265 tags Croyde, North Devon: 4,247 tags Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca, Mexico: 3,449 tags San Clemente in California, USA: 3,108 tags Cocoa Beach in Florida, USA: 3,046 tags